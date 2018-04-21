BBC Sport - FA Cup: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham - Dele Alli on semi-final defeat
We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli says Spurs "can't keep doing this" after losing the FA Cup semi-final 2-1 to Manchester United - the club's eighth consecutive defeat at this stage of the competition - despite taking a first-half lead at Wembley.
