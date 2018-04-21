BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ander Herrera's low shot puts Man Utd 2-1 up against Tottenham
Herrera winner puts Man Utd into FA Cup final
- From the section FA Cup
Ander Herrera arrives late in the box and fires home a low shot to put Manchester United 2-1 up against Tottenham in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
Watch video and text coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur here.
WATCH MORE: Sanchez levels for Man Utd
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired