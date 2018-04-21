Chris Coleman: Sunderland boss unsure if club will keep him on

The ignominy of relegaton for Sunderland made worse by former player Darren Bent scoring

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has said he does not know if he will be at the club next season after their relegation to League One.

Their second successive relegation was confirmed by a 2-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

"I can't say we've been relegated and this is my plan, because we don't know what the chairman is doing," he told BBC Newcastle.

"I know what needs to be done and I hope I get the chance to do it."

He added: "I came to manage Sunderland, it's a great club and we're in tough times and what's happening around the corner I have no idea."

Coleman left his job as manager of Wales to take over at the Stadium of Light in November with the Black Cats bottom of the league, but he was unable to arrest their slide.

Owner Ellis Short has placed the club up for sale and offered to give it away free in exchange for taking on the club's debt - but, despite rumours of interest, no concrete takeover plans have been made public.

Sunderland responded to the confirmation of relegation with a statement, which alluded to the unresolved situation at the top.

"Whilst naturally we feel devastated today, there remains a burning desire from within to re-build and re-invigorate the club," it read.

"As we look at how to best achieve this, it must be recognised that we are in a period of uncertainty in relation to the club's future ownership and the resolution of this will be the driving factor in how we move forward."

'I feel helplessness'

This season's tumultuous campaign comes on the back of several seasons of decline on Wearside, as numerous great escapes in the Premier League eventually ran out with relegation last season.

Simon Grayson left his job as Preston boss to replace David Moyes in the summer but he won just one of his 16 league games in charge and was sacked in October.

Lack of investment in the squad - Grayson was given just £2m to strengthen with in the summer, while Coleman had no funds in January - as well as debt and wage bill concerns have added to despondency around the club.

Despite the uncertainty around the club Coleman acknowledged his own part in their relegation.

"Whatever was needed I never brought it," he added. "Over 46 games we've not been good enough. We had a lot of games to get it right.

"I feel helplessness, really. As tough as it's been I thought and believed we could get out of it. It's more towards anger, frustration and just sadness that now there's nothing we can do about it.

"In my managerial career this is as bad as it's been."

Stay of execution for Brewers

Sunderland thought they had scored an 'equaliser' in stoppage time, but it was disallowed for a handball

Goals from former Sunderland striker Darren Bent and Liam Boyce put Burton in front in injury time, before the hosts had a goal disallowed with nearly the last kick of the game.

"I don't think you'll get a more drama-filled last 10 minutes than that, in any game in any league," Burton boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby. "They hit the bar, we get the equaliser, then the winner and they have a goal disallowed."

The key game that brought about Sunderland's demise comes next week when Burton host 21st-placed Bolton, meaning that at least one of those clubs will reach 41 points - one more than Coleman's side will have if they win their last two games.

After recording successive wins at such a crucial stage of the season Clough is keen not pile too much pressure on his players before the crunch match against Phil Parkinson's side.

"We know we're still outsiders, we're underdogs to stay up and we've got as big a game as we'll get next week at home to Bolton," he said.

"It means we've got to win next week and we can take it to the last day. If we can take it to the last day anything can happen.

"It's important that we don't build it up, don't ratchet it too much, so it's a point where everyone is nervous to go out there."