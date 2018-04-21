Manchester United v Tottenham: How the players rated at Wembley in FA Cup semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Herrera winner puts Man Utd into FA Cup final

Manchester United came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his ratings - and you also rated the players with our new player rating tool.

Here are the results.

Manchester United

David de Gea (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

No chance with Dele Alli's goal and actually little serious work to do.

Your rating: 6.96

Antonio Valencia (right back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Arguably fortunate to escape a red card for a reckless tackle on Dele Alli, but worked hard in the face of Tottenham's challenge.

Your rating: 6.03

Chris Smalling (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Ensured the threat of Harry Kane was snuffed out. Solid throughout.

Your rating: 6.15

Phil Jones (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Made some crucial interceptions and played his part in a Manchester United defence that eventually subdued Spurs.

Your rating: 6.14

Ashley Young (left back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Caught for the move that led to Dele Alli's goal, but is dependable on the left-flank.

Your rating: 5.74

Nemanja Matic (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Looked off the pace at the start but ended up providing his usual solid midfield platform.

Your rating: 6.42

Ander Herrera (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Unsung, excellent. Breaks things up as well as creates and arrived with perfect timing to score the winner.

Your rating: 6.73

Paul Pogba (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Slow start, like the rest of his team-mates, but a growing influence and a perfect cross for Alexis Sanchez's goal.

Your rating: 6.92

Jesse Lingard (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Took a couple of heavy challenges but always busy and looking to find a gap in the Spurs defence.

Your rating: 6.44

Alexis Sanchez (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

This is the player Jose Mourinho was so keen to sign. The big game operator who makes the difference when it matters. Superb header for United's equaliser and a nuisance throughout. Just edges out Herrera for man of the match.

Your rating: 7.36

Romelu Lukaku (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Worked tirelessly to keep the Spurs defence busy although was let down by his touch on occasions.

Your rating: 6.31

Substitutes

Matteo Darmian (80 minutes)

Your rating: 5.35

Marcus Rashford (82 minutes)

Your rating: 5.99

Marouane Fellaini (90+4 minutes)

Your rating: 4.97

Tottenham Hotspur

Michel Vorm (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Looked to be caught out of position by Ander Herrera's winner. Should Mauricio Pochettino have left first-choice Hugo Lloris on the bench?

Your rating: 4.36

Kieran Trippier (right back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Couple of dangerous crosses came to nothing and not quite at his best.

Your rating: 5.02

Jan Vertonghen (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Let Alexis Sanchez get in behind for the vital equaliser. Short of his usual standard.

Your rating: 5.46

Davinson Sanchez (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Helped to create Dele Alli's goal with a superb pass to Christian Eriksen but occasionally struggled to subdue Manchester United's runners.

Your rating: 5.09

Ben Davies (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Another who fell short. Was not at his best when presented with attacking opportunities.

Your rating: 4.93

Moussa Dembele (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Uncharacteristically conceded possession to Paul Pogba for Manchester United's equaliser and just did not look his normal self. Gave the ball away too often.

Your rating: 5.06

Eric Dier (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Usual solid self and unfortunate to see a deflected shot hit the post in first-half stoppage time.

Your rating: 5.28

Dele Alli (midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Trademark run and finish to send Spurs' hopes soaring - but faded.

Your rating: 6.02

Christian Eriksen (midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Superb cross for Dele Alli's opener and always probing - but could not find the magic touch.

Your rating: 6.65

Son Heung-min (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Never afraid to look for work, but his touch let him down in dangerous positions on several occasions.

Your rating: 5.54

Harry Kane (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Not a good day for the great Spurs marksman and talisman. Tried everything he could but ended up closed out by Manchester United's defence.

Your rating: 4.83

Substitutes

Lucas (68 minutes)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

One wild shot but no impact.

Your rating: 4.59

Victor Wanyama (77 minutes)

Your rating: 4.29

Erik Lamela (85 minutes)

Your rating: 4.26