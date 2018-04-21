BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Javi Gracia praises Hornets' first-half performance
Gracia praises Watford's first-half performance
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia praises his side's first-half performance as "one of the best all season" after their 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 21 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
