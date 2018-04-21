BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Premier League survival in our hands - Roy Hodgson
Premier League survival in our hands - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace's Premier League survival is still in their hands following their goalless draw away to Watford.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 21 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired