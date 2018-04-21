BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Liverpool: Baggies took the game to Reds - Darren Moore
Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw
West Brom
West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore says the whole club "earned that result" after they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool.
