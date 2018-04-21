Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Jadon Sancho is one of six English players to play in the Bundesliga this season, all aged 21 or under

England Under-19 international Jadon Sancho scored the first senior goal of his career and assisted two more as Borussia Dortmund thrashed top-four rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Moments after missing a one-on-one, Sancho controlled Christian Pulisic's pass before curling home from 16 yards.

Marco Reus rounded goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan to double Dortmund's lead, and Sancho excellently set up Maximilian Philipp to fire home their third.

Reus then headed in a Sancho cross.

Winger Sancho, 18, who was a £10m summer signing from Manchester City, was making his first Bundesliga start since January following injury and only his fourth start in total.

Reus also had a lively game - the Germany international had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee, a penalty saved and hit the crossbar before his two goals.

The result means Dortmund move up to third in the Bundesliga table, overtaking Leverkusen.