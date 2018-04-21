Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
-
- From the section European Football
England Under-19 international Jadon Sancho scored the first senior goal of his career and assisted two more as Borussia Dortmund thrashed top-four rivals Bayer Leverkusen.
Moments after missing a one-on-one, Sancho controlled Christian Pulisic's pass before curling home from 16 yards.
Marco Reus rounded goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan to double Dortmund's lead, and Sancho excellently set up Maximilian Philipp to fire home their third.
Reus then headed in a Sancho cross.
Winger Sancho, 18, who was a £10m summer signing from Manchester City, was making his first Bundesliga start since January following injury and only his fourth start in total.
Reus also had a lively game - the Germany international had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee, a penalty saved and hit the crossbar before his two goals.
The result means Dortmund move up to third in the Bundesliga table, overtaking Leverkusen.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 16Akanji
- 10Götze
- 33Weigl
- 11ReusSubstituted forGómez Martínat 86'minutes
- 22PulisicSubstituted forDahoudat 72'minutes
- 20PhilippSubstituted forToljanat 81'minutes
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 8Sahin
- 9Yarmolenko
- 15Toljan
- 19Dahoud
- 27Castro
- 34Gómez Martín
B Leverkusen
- 28Özcan
- 39Henrichs
- 4TahSubstituted forJedvajat 42'minutes
- 5Bender
- 3Retsos
- 21Kohr
- 20Aránguiz
- 9BaileySubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes
- 31Volland
- 10Brandt
- 13AlarioSubstituted forBellarabiat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kießling
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 16Jedvaj
- 29Havertz
- 36Lomb
- 37Frey
- 38Bellarabi
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Attempt saved. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Sergio Gómez replaces Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Götze following a fast break.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.
Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jeremy Toljan replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Christian Pulisic.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominik Kohr.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Karim Bellarabi replaces Lucas Alario.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Panagiotis Retsos.
Foul by Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.