Italian Serie A
AC Milan0Benevento1

AC Milan 0-1 Benevento

Pietro Iemmello
Four of Benevento's 17 points have come against AC Milan

Benevento picked up their first ever Serie A away win as they stunned AC Milan at the San Siro.

The bottom side, in their first season in the top flight, can be relegated on Sunday if Crotone beat Udinese.

But Pietro Iemmello gave them a day to remember in Milan as he finished from Nicolas Viola's ball forward.

They ended with 10 men as substitute Cheick Diabate was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Leonardo Bonucci but deserved their win.

Benevento also had a landmark moment in their first game with Milan - with goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equaliser earning them a first ever Serie A point - in their 15th game.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 19Bonucci
  • 17Zapata
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 11BoriniSubstituted forFernández Saezat 49'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 90mins
  • 21BigliaSubstituted forLocatelliat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 9Valente SilvaSubstituted forKalinicat 62'minutes
  • 63Cutrone

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Kalinic
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 15Gómez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 22Musacchio
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma

Benevento

  • 81Puggioni
  • 83SagnaBooked at 59mins
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 16Tosca
  • 3Letizia
  • 8Cataldi
  • 30Sandro
  • 14ViolaSubstituted forPariginiat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 99BrignolaSubstituted forVenutiat 68'minutes
  • 33IemmelloSubstituted forDiabatéat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 31Djuricic

Substitutes

  • 2Rutjens
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 11Coda
  • 18Gyamfi
  • 22Brignoli
  • 23Venuti
  • 25Diabaté
  • 26Parigini
  • 29Billong
  • 60Sanogo
  • 73Volpicelli
  • 91Sparandeo
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamBenevento
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Benevento 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Benevento 1.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Booking

Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.

Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

Filip Djuricic (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Benevento. Filip Djuricic tries a through ball, but Vittorio Parigini is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Milan).

Alin Tosca (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Manuel Locatelli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).

Filip Djuricic (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Cheick Diabaté (Benevento) for a bad foul.

Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).

Offside, Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Vittorio Parigini replaces Nicolas Viola.

Booking

Cheick Diabaté (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristian Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Sandro (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Suso.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Manuel Locatelli replaces Lucas Biglia because of an injury.

Offside, Benevento. Nicolas Viola tries a through ball, but Cheick Diabaté is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Venuti replaces Enrico Brignola.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi following a fast break.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33274278195985
2Napoli33256270234781
3Roma34207755272867
4Lazio33197779433664
5Inter Milan331712454223263
6AC Milan34159104438654
7Atalanta331410950341652
8Sampdoria33156125149251
9Fiorentina34149114738951
10Torino33111484739847
11Bologna33115173744-738
12Genoa33108152633-738
13Sassuolo34910152553-2837
14Udinese33103204254-1233
15Cagliari3395193056-2632
16Chievo33710162951-2231
17SPAL34514153055-2529
18Crotone3377193058-2828
19Hellas Verona3374222665-3925
20Benevento3452272978-4917
View full Italian Serie A table

