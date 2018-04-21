SPAL 0-3 Roma

Roma are battling with Lazio and Inter Milan for two Champions League places in Serie A

Roma warmed up for their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool with victory at lowly SPAL in Serie A.

The capital side rested several players, including striker Edin Dzeko and captain Daniele de Rossi, despite being in a tight battle for the Champions League places for next year.

Francesco Vicari turned Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross into his own net.

Radja Nainggolan smashed home from the edge of the box and Patrik Schick headed a third.

SPAL, who had drawn their previous six games, are one point above the relegation zone - having played a game more than the teams below them.

Roma, who go to Anfield on Tuesday (19:45 BST) for the first leg of their semi-final, are four points above fifth-placed Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.