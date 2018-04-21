Match ends, SPAL 0, Roma 3.
SPAL 0-3 Roma
-
Roma warmed up for their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool with victory at lowly SPAL in Serie A.
The capital side rested several players, including striker Edin Dzeko and captain Daniele de Rossi, despite being in a tight battle for the Champions League places for next year.
Francesco Vicari turned Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross into his own net.
Radja Nainggolan smashed home from the edge of the box and Patrik Schick headed a third.
SPAL, who had drawn their previous six games, are one point above the relegation zone - having played a game more than the teams below them.
Roma, who go to Anfield on Tuesday (19:45 BST) for the first leg of their semi-final, are four points above fifth-placed Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
SPAL
- 97MeretSubstituted forGomisat 80'minutes
- 4Cionek
- 23VicariBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGrassiat 38'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Felipe
- 29Lazzari
- 19Kurtic
- 25Guimaraes BilherBooked at 12mins
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSimicat 45'minutes
- 14Mattiello
- 43Paloschi
- 7Antenucci
Substitutes
- 1Gomis
- 5Simic
- 9Bonazzoli
- 10Floccari
- 15Väisänen
- 18Schiavon
- 21Salamon
- 24Vitale
- 77Viviani
- 85Dramé
- 88Grassi
- 92Marchegiani
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 25da Silva Peres
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 33Silva
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 78'minutes
- 21Gonalons
- 6StrootmanBooked at 9minsSubstituted forÜnderat 67'minutes
- 4NainggolanSubstituted forPerottiat 74'minutes
- 92El Shaarawy
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 8Perotti
- 9Dzeko
- 13Capradossi
- 16De Rossi
- 17Ünder
- 18Lobont
- 24Florenzi
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 48Antonucci
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SPAL 0, Roma 3.
Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).
Federico Mattiello (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alberto Grassi (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alberto Grassi (SPAL).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felipe (SPAL).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Alfred Gomis replaces Alex Meret because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Offside, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.
Offside, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi tries a through ball, but Mirco Antenucci is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felipe (SPAL).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Meret (SPAL) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic following a corner.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic.
Offside, SPAL. Lorenco Simic tries a through ball, but Alberto Paloschi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Kevin Strootman.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Attempt saved. Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci with a cross.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Attempt blocked. Alberto Grassi (SPAL) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Paloschi.
Goal!
Goal! SPAL 0, Roma 3. Patrik Schick (Roma) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lorenco Simic.
Offside, SPAL. Alex Meret tries a through ball, but Alberto Paloschi is caught offside.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Felipe (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt saved. Alberto Paloschi (SPAL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alberto Grassi with a headed pass.
Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).
Federico Mattiello (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! SPAL 0, Roma 2. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.