Irish Premiership: Coleraine snatch draw with Crusaders also held as title race goes to final day
Coleraine snatched a 2-2 draw against Linfield as leaders Crusaders were also held by Cliftonville to ensure the Premiership race goes to the final day.
Goals from Achille Campion and Kurtis Byrne put Linfield 2-0 up against Coleraine but Darren McCauley netted a penalty before hitting the equaliser.
Crusaders also went behind after a sensational Joe Gormley goal before Paul Heatley quickly equalised.
The Crues still lead on goal difference ahead of next Saturday's final games.
Carrick Rangers beat Glentoran 2-1 to put Ballinamallard back in bottom spot.
Ballinamallard drew 1-1 at Ards but Carrick move up to 11th spot on goal difference with only next Saturday's final round of fixtures left.
More to follow.
DANSKE BANK IRISH PREMIERSHIP RESULTS
|Coverage on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound and text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|SECTION A
|Crusaders
|1-1
|Cliftonville
|Glenavon
|0-0
|Ballymena Utd
|Linfield
|2-2
|Coleraine
|SECTION B
|Ards
|1-1
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Dungannon Swifts
|4-2
|Warrenpoint Town
|Glentoran
|1-2
|Carrick Rangers