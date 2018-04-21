Irish Premiership: Coleraine snatch draw with Crusaders also held as title race goes to final day

Crusaders striker Jordan Owens battles with Cliftonville's Levi Ives
Crusaders were held by the north Belfast rivals Cliftonville at Seaview

Coleraine snatched a 2-2 draw against Linfield as leaders Crusaders were also held by Cliftonville to ensure the Premiership race goes to the final day.

Goals from Achille Campion and Kurtis Byrne put Linfield 2-0 up against Coleraine but Darren McCauley netted a penalty before hitting the equaliser.

Crusaders also went behind after a sensational Joe Gormley goal before Paul Heatley quickly equalised.

The Crues still lead on goal difference ahead of next Saturday's final games.

Carrick Rangers beat Glentoran 2-1 to put Ballinamallard back in bottom spot.

Ballinamallard drew 1-1 at Ards but Carrick move up to 11th spot on goal difference with only next Saturday's final round of fixtures left.

DANSKE BANK IRISH PREMIERSHIP RESULTS

SECTION A
Crusaders1-1Cliftonville
Glenavon0-0Ballymena Utd
Linfield2-2Coleraine
SECTION B
Ards1-1Ballinamallard Utd
Dungannon Swifts4-2Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran1-2Carrick Rangers

