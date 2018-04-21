Hannover 0-3 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga - twice as many as anyone else

Robert Lewandowski scored his 39th goal of the season as Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich beat Hannover.

Bayern, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday, have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and started with some first-team regulars on the bench.

Thomas Muller capped off a good move to score and fellow substitute Robert Lewandowski headed in, before Muller set up Sebastian Rudy's late third.

Lewandowski is now the top scoring foreigner for a single Bundesliga club.

The Poland striker has scored 105 league goals for Bayern - taking him above Peruvian Claudio Pizarro's tally for Werder Bremen.

Elsewhere, Mark Uth scored twice as Hoffenheim won 5-2 at RB Leipzig to move above their opponents into fifth place.

Hamburg kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a first ever Bundesliga relegation by beating Freiburg 1-0 thanks to Lewis Holtby's goal - however they remain five points below the relegation play-off place.

On a high-scoring afternoon, Hertha Berlin won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart beat Werder Bremen 2-0.