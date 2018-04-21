German Bundesliga
Hannover0Bayern Munich3

Hannover 0-3 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga - twice as many as anyone else

Robert Lewandowski scored his 39th goal of the season as Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich beat Hannover.

Bayern, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday, have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and started with some first-team regulars on the bench.

Thomas Muller capped off a good move to score and fellow substitute Robert Lewandowski headed in, before Muller set up Sebastian Rudy's late third.

Lewandowski is now the top scoring foreigner for a single Bundesliga club.

The Poland striker has scored 105 league goals for Bayern - taking him above Peruvian Claudio Pizarro's tally for Werder Bremen.

Elsewhere, Mark Uth scored twice as Hoffenheim won 5-2 at RB Leipzig to move above their opponents into fifth place.

Hamburg kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a first ever Bundesliga relegation by beating Freiburg 1-0 thanks to Lewis Holtby's goal - however they remain five points below the relegation play-off place.

On a high-scoring afternoon, Hertha Berlin won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart beat Werder Bremen 2-0.

Line-ups

Hannover

  • 1Tschauner
  • 15Hübers
  • 20Sané
  • 2Elez
  • 25SorgBooked at 85mins
  • 6BakalorzSubstituted forFossumat 69'minutes
  • 27SchweglerSubstituted forMaierat 81'minutes
  • 3Albornoz
  • 14HarnikSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 64'minutes
  • 24Füllkrug
  • 13Bebou

Substitutes

  • 4Korb
  • 10Maier
  • 18Fossum
  • 22Ostrzolek
  • 23Esser
  • 26Karaman
  • 37Sarenren Bazee

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 15Mai
  • 17Boateng
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 4Süle
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 72'minutes
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutes
  • 2WagnerSubstituted forLewandowskiat 67'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 22Starke
  • 25Müller
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Martin Petersen
Attendance:
49,000

Match Stats

Home TeamHannoverAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Goal!

Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salif Sané (Hannover 96).

Offside, Hannover 96. Oliver Sorg tries a through ball, but Ihlas Bebou is caught offside.

Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).

Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96).

Attempt saved. Sebastian Maier (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Sorg.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Timo Hübers (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Sebastian Maier replaces Pirmin Schwegler.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96).

Goal!

Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Salif Sané.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces James Rodríguez.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Hübers.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Iver Fossum replaces Marvin Bakalorz.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Timo Hübers (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Martin Harnik.

Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Lars Lukas Mai.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.

Goal!

Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.

Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).

Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31253384226278
2Schalke30167747331455
3B Dortmund31159758411754
4B Leverkusen31149855381751
5Hoffenheim311310860441649
6RB Leipzig31138104747047
7Frankfurt31137114140146
8B Mgladbach31127124248-643
9Hertha Berlin31101293835342
10Stuttgart31126132935-642
11Augsburg30910113840-237
12Werder Bremen31910123438-437
13Hannover3199133847-936
14Wolfsburg31515113040-1030
15Mainz3079143247-1530
16Freiburg31612132651-2530
17Hamburg3167182448-2425
18Köln3056192958-2921
View full German Bundesliga table

