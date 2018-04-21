BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sanchez levels for Man Utd against Tottenham

Sanchez levels for Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

Paul Pogba crosses for Alexis Sanchez who guides his header past Tottenham keeper Michel Vorm to level for Manchester United.

WATCH MORE:Alli fires Spurs into early lead

Watch video and text coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur here.

Available to UK users only

FA Cup video

Video

Sanchez levels for Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Alli fires Spurs into early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Predictions: BBC Asian Network's Noreen Khan

Video

Would winning the FA Cup change our lives? No - Pochettino

Video

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Video

Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Vardy equaliser sends FA Cup quarter into extra-time

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Morata gives Chelsea lead at Leicester

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan 0-2 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Cedric seals Southampton FA Cup win at Wigan

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Wigan keeper Walton saves Gabbiadini penalty

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Højbjerg puts Southampton ahead at Wigan

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'I blame everybody': Mourinho unhappy despite win

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Matic seals Man Utd win against Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lukaku heads Man Utd into lead against Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Curling Eriksen strike gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lamela extends Tottenham's lead at Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Second Eriksen goal puts Spurs in cruise control

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino

Video

Rochdale gave everything - Hill

Video

Humphrys stuns Spurs with Rochdale equaliser

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Video

Highlights: Wigan 1-0 Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Congratulations to Wigan, they had one shot' - Guardiola

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Grigg goal sets up massive Man City shock

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Was it a red card and what happened in the tunnel?

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Boyce relives Wigan's 'fairytale' FA Cup win

Video

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

Tottenham's touching tributes to Ryan Mason

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Video

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Video

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Brighton 3-1 Coventry

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

How Willian helped save Meyler's penalty

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired