BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sanchez levels for Man Utd against Tottenham
Sanchez levels for Man Utd
- From the section FA Cup
Paul Pogba crosses for Alexis Sanchez who guides his header past Tottenham keeper Michel Vorm to level for Manchester United.
Available to UK users only
