BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Big games and great goals from the Arsenal manager's seven FA Cup wins
Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins
- From the section Football
Watch action from all seven of Arsenal's FA Cup wins under Arsene Wenger as the Frenchman announces he will step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season, ending a near 22-year reign as manager.
Available to UK users only.
