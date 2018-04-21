BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' outgoing Arsenal boss

BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Phil Neville and Jermaine Jenas discuss the legacy of outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, with Alan Shearer saying it is "the right time" for him to leave.

WATCH MORE: When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

WATCH MORE: Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Top videos

Video

BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired