Celtic: Brendan Rodgers dismisses Arsenal speculation

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed speculation of him being considered by Arsenal as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman announced that he will leave the London club at the end of the season, with Rodgers among a number of managers linked with the position.

The Celtic manager says that he is "extremely happy" in Glasgow.

"There's nothing really in it," Rodgers says of the Arsenal speculation. "I'm enjoying my position here."

The Northern Irishman was speaking before Celtic's game against Hibernian at Easter Road, with a win enough to secure a seventh consecutive title.

Rodgers is also on the verge of the historic achievement of winning back-to-back trebles, with a Scottish Cup final to come against Motherwell next month, and the League Cup secured last November.

Celtic's major shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club would allow Rodgers to speak to Arsenal if an approach is made, but the former Liverpool and Swansea manager says he is happy personally and professionally in Scotland.

"In modern football now there's speculation around players and managers," Rodgers said.

"Of course, when someone of [Wenger's] standing decides that he's going to move on then, of course, speculation begins straight away.

"I've got three years left on my contract after this year and I'm loving every minute of being at Celtic, from a professional perspective, but also my life up here.

"I've got numbers of years left as a manager - I'm 45 but probably look a lot older. I'm enjoying my position here and it's a huge privilege for me to manage Celtic. It's a huge club, with pressure. That's all I concentrate on."

Analysis - Rodgers would face a dilemma

BBC Sport Scotland's senior football reporter Chris McLaughlin

"Given what he's achieved since arriving in Glasgow, it's little wonder Brendan Rodgers is linked with most high-profile jobs in England and it does seem inevitable that he will return south at some point. It is just a case of when.

"The Arsenal job is, quite simply, one of the biggest in European football and it will attract the attention of many quality managers and coaches. It would be naive for the most ardent Celtic fan to think it's not a job that would interest the Northern Irishman. Spend a few minutes in his company and you get a sense of how ambitious he is. He constantly wants to work hard and move forward.

"That's not to say he wants to jump from his Celtic project just yet. Personal happiness and contentment is extremely important and he's adamant that he's never been happier. He is loving life in Glasgow, but also knows the reality of its limitations.

"The feeling from some close to the London club is that he may well be on a shortlist but he's unlikely to be named successor to Arsene Wenger. Nevertheless, Rodgers will watch and wait with interest."