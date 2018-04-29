Celtic: The numbers behind a seventh consecutive title triumph

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has now won five trophies at the club, and could add a sixth with the Scottish Cup

Celtic sealed their seventh consecutive title with a 5-0 victory over Rangers that emphasised their dominance this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side did not reach the remarkable heights of last term, when they ended the campaign unbeaten.

Yet they were still commanding and are on course for a maximum points tally of 87.

Only Hearts, Kilmarnock and Hibernian have defeated Celtic in the Premiership, while Aberdeen, Hamilton, Ross County and Partick Thistle have lost all their league games against the champions so far.

Here is the story of Celtic's title win in numbers.

Celtic's 2017-18 Premiership record so far

Last season, Celtic won 34 of their 38 league games, and drew the remaining four, but this campaign is on course to deliver a maximum of 26 victories.

As well as losing to Hearts, Kilmarnock and Hibs, Celtic have been held by St Johnstone (twice), Motherwell (twice), Kilmarnock, Rangers and Dundee.

Celtic's unbeaten run ended in a 4-0 defeat at Tynecastle

The first 17 league games of the season maintained Celtic's unbeaten run from the previous campaign, a record that ended in a 4-0 defeat away to Hearts last December.

The response? A run of seven league games unbeaten - six wins and one draw - before Kilmarnock inflicted a 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park in February. Since then, Celtic have picked up 18 points from nine games.

Celtic's biggest winning margin in the league was the 5-0 win over Rangers that clinched the title

On 12 occasions this season, Celtic scored three or more goals, and on six occasions they scored four or more.

Their highest tally came against Rangers in the title-clincher at Celtic Park, but they also defeated Motherwell 5-1 at home in December, at the end of a run of three games against the Fir Park side that began with a 2-0 victory in the League Cup final at Hampden.

Motherwell now stand between Celtic and the historic achievement of back-to-back trebles, with the two sides meeting in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Celtic attackers Odsonne Edouard, Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths are the joint top scorers in the league

Callum McGregor and James Forrest have made the most league appearances this season - playing 32 times in the Premiership, one game more than Scott Brown and Scott Sinclair.

Celtic's leading scorers in the league are Sinclair, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, who have all struck nine times in the Premiership, once more than Moussa Dembele.