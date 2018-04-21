Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Murty, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has criticised major shareholder Dermot Desmond over his comments regarding Brendan Rodgers being linked with Arsenal. "Dermot says he won't stand in Brendan's way - but he should be standing in his way," says Sutton. "Where's the ambition? It is always going to be difficult if a club like Arsenal come calling but Celtic have to put up some kind of fight to keep him." (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Andy Halliday is still furious over his substitution in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic - and that they have yet to hold clear-the-air talks. "I am giving Andy a bit of space at the moment," says Murty. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with Arsenal

Rangers director Alistair Johnston says Celtic securing 10-in-a-row is far from a certainty. "I don't think anything is inevitable in football." (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Graeme Murty insists he retains the backing of the Rangers squad in the wake of the dressing room bust-up that led to Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace being suspended by the club. (The Herald)

Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan believes a dressing-room summit can keep the club in Scotland's top flight. The squad shared a frank assessment of the dismal run that has failed to produce a goal in Thistle's last five games ahead of facing Hamilton Accies this afternoon. "It's a critical stage of the season and we've sat down and talked things through at length with the manager [Alan Archibald]," says Doolan. (Daily Record)

Paul Hanlon believes Hibernian have the mental stamina to go the distance in the race for second place in the Premiership. The Edinburgh club are in fourth spot, three points behind Rangers and Aberdeen. "The whole place [Easter Road] is buzzing," says Hanlon. "There is such a feel-good factor about the place. It's up to us as players to keep that going and picking up three points this weekend would be a massive boost ahead of the run-in." (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says sympathy for Rangers counterpart Graeme Murty will end when the sides lock horns on Premiership duty on Sunday. "The only people who know what it is like to be in a dugout are other managers," says Levein. "And I have a degree of sympathy with every other manager because I know how hard it is... during the match it's completely different." (Scottish Sun, print edition)