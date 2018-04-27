National League
Wrexham12:30Fylde
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde are in pole position to secure a National League play-off spot but Wrexham's hopes of a top seven finish have all but evaporated.

For Fylde a win at Wrexham would guarantee a place in the top seven, whilst a draw would likely be enough.

Wrexham have won just one of their last eight and must win by a large margin to have any hopes of a miracle.

Those ambitions are not helped by injury to forward Chris Holroyd who is a doubt due to a toe injury.

Saturday 28th April 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham12:30FyldeAFC Fylde
  • BarrowBarrow12:30ChesterChester
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood12:30GuiseleyGuiseley
  • GatesheadGateshead12:30Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town12:30Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United12:30BromleyBromley
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United12:30HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors12:30EastleighEastleigh
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United12:30AldershotAldershot Town
  • TorquayTorquay United12:30EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers12:30HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • WokingWoking12:30DoverDover Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield452611865461989
2Tranmere4524101177443382
3Sutton United4522101365521376
4Aldershot4520151063501375
5Ebbsfleet4519161063491473
6Fylde4520121382562672
7Boreham Wood4519151161461572
8Bromley4519131373532070
9Dover4519131360431770
10Wrexham4517181049391069
11Dag & Red451911156960968
12Maidenhead United451613166064-461
13Leyton Orient451512185555057
14Gateshead451218156155654
15Solihull Moors451412194856-854
16Halifax451315174858-1054
17Eastleigh451217166171-1053
18Hartlepool451314185162-1153
19Maidstone United451314185264-1253
20Barrow451116185061-1149
21Woking45139235474-2048
22Torquay451011244472-2841
23Chester45713254078-3834
24Guiseley45712264386-4333
