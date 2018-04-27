Wrexham v AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde are in pole position to secure a National League play-off spot but Wrexham's hopes of a top seven finish have all but evaporated.

For Fylde a win at Wrexham would guarantee a place in the top seven, whilst a draw would likely be enough.

Wrexham have won just one of their last eight and must win by a large margin to have any hopes of a miracle.

Those ambitions are not helped by injury to forward Chris Holroyd who is a doubt due to a toe injury.