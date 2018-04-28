Macclesfield Town 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

National League
Scott Wilson's late double ensured champions Macclesfield ended the season on a high with a win at home to Dagenham.

It was less about the match than the raucous celebration party inside a bouncing Moss Rose, and the lifting of the divisional trophy at the final whistle.

With the hosts already champions and the Daggers out of the promotion frame, both sides' fate this season was already secured and they were content to play out the encounter in a more relaxed style.

But Macc boss John Askey brought on substitute Wilson late on and the striker obliged with a decisive low finish from Mitch Hancox's cut-back in the 79th minute, before another close-range finish capped a red letter day for the hosts three minutes later.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 16Hancox
  • 15Kennedy
  • 4Lowe
  • 17EvansSubstituted forBurgessat 65'minutes
  • 23Whitaker
  • 18WhiteheadSubstituted forPilkingtonat 86'minutes
  • 8Marsh
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forWilsonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pilkington
  • 9Wilson
  • 11Lloyd
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 20Burgess

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 3Pennell
  • 7HowellSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 78'minutes
  • 29Howells
  • 5Robson
  • 6RobinsonSubstituted forBondsat 73'minutes
  • 14Sparkes
  • 17BoucaudSubstituted forGordonat 84'minutes
  • 23Cheek
  • 11OkenabirhieBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 26Gordon
  • 32Bonds
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
4,201

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. George Pilkington replaces Danny Whitehead.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Liam Gordon replaces Andre Boucaud.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield replaces Luke Howell.

Booking

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Wilson replaces Nathan Blissett.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Bonds replaces Matt Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Callum Evans.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield462711867462192
2Tranmere4624101278463282
3Sutton United4623101367531479
4Boreham Wood4620151164471775
5Aldershot4620151164521275
6Ebbsfleet4619171064501474
7Fylde4620131382562673
8Dover4620131362441873
9Bromley4619131475581770
10Wrexham4617191049391070
11Dag & Red461911166962768
12Maidenhead United461713166566-164
13Leyton Orient461612185856260
14Eastleigh461317166572-756
15Hartlepool461414185363-1056
16Halifax461316174858-1055
17Gateshead461218166258454
18Solihull Moors461412204960-1154
19Maidstone United461315185264-1254
20Barrow461116195163-1249
21Woking46139245576-2148
22Torquay461012244573-2842
23Chester46813254279-3737
24Guiseley46712274489-4533
View full National League table

