Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Macclesfield Town 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge
- From the section Conference
Scott Wilson's late double ensured champions Macclesfield ended the season on a high with a win at home to Dagenham.
It was less about the match than the raucous celebration party inside a bouncing Moss Rose, and the lifting of the divisional trophy at the final whistle.
With the hosts already champions and the Daggers out of the promotion frame, both sides' fate this season was already secured and they were content to play out the encounter in a more relaxed style.
But Macc boss John Askey brought on substitute Wilson late on and the striker obliged with a decisive low finish from Mitch Hancox's cut-back in the 79th minute, before another close-range finish capped a red letter day for the hosts three minutes later.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 16Hancox
- 15Kennedy
- 4Lowe
- 17EvansSubstituted forBurgessat 65'minutes
- 23Whitaker
- 18WhiteheadSubstituted forPilkingtonat 86'minutes
- 8Marsh
- 13BlissettSubstituted forWilsonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pilkington
- 9Wilson
- 11Lloyd
- 12Ramsbottom
- 20Burgess
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 3Pennell
- 7HowellSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 78'minutes
- 29Howells
- 5Robson
- 6RobinsonSubstituted forBondsat 73'minutes
- 14Sparkes
- 17BoucaudSubstituted forGordonat 84'minutes
- 23Cheek
- 11OkenabirhieBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 26Gordon
- 32Bonds
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 4,201
