Macclesfield Town 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Scott Wilson's late double ensured champions Macclesfield ended the season on a high with a win at home to Dagenham.

It was less about the match than the raucous celebration party inside a bouncing Moss Rose, and the lifting of the divisional trophy at the final whistle.

With the hosts already champions and the Daggers out of the promotion frame, both sides' fate this season was already secured and they were content to play out the encounter in a more relaxed style.

But Macc boss John Askey brought on substitute Wilson late on and the striker obliged with a decisive low finish from Mitch Hancox's cut-back in the 79th minute, before another close-range finish capped a red letter day for the hosts three minutes later.

