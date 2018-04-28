Swansea City 0-1 Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas is the third Spaniard to score 50 goals in the Premier League - after Fernando Torres and Diego Costa

Cesc Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal boosted Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as his early winner increased relegation concern for Swansea City.

Fabregas' fourth-minute curler - his first goal in the league since August - was enough to see off Swansea, who remained competitive but without a cutting edge.

The result puts Chelsea two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who play their game in hand against Watford on Monday.

It was the first time since early January that Swansea have lost a Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium, but their failure to find a goal threat means they remain in relegation trouble.

Andre Ayew and brother Jordan both went close, but a late push for an equaliser went unrewarded to extend the Swans' winless run to six going into their final three fixtures.

Carlos Carvalhal's men are now only a point ahead of Southampton after the Saints beat Bournemouth earlier in the day. Swansea face the Cherries next weekend.

The result earned a reprieve for West Brom, who would have been relegated to the Championship if Swansea had drawn.

Hazard leading charge for top four

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said before the game that he had not given up the fight for a top-four finish and, though it will still take a knockout finale, there will be greater confidence in the Chelsea camp if Eden Hazard can continue his late-season surge in form.

The Belgium international was Chelsea's standout performer in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton and was every bit as instrumental here.

Nobody played more passes in the opposition's half than Eden Hazard (51)

Fabregas' curling finish was a fitting way to bring up his half-century of goals in the Premier League, but it was Hazard's clinical exploitation of a Swansea error that made it, pouncing on Andy King's sloppy loss of possession, weaving his way forward and picking out the right pass.

Antonio Rudiger may well have given Hazard his second assist soon after, only for the unmarked defender to spurn the chance at the far post following a corner.

Hazard was at the heart of Chelsea's best threatening moves and made the most of some naive defending as Swansea afforded him plenty of space for surging runs on the counter.

With an almost flawless finish to their league campaign needed to overtake either Tottenham or Liverpool, Chelsea will need the former Footballer of the Year to remain as dependable and decisive as he was here.

More to follow.