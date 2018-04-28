Match ends, Swansea City 0, Chelsea 1.
Swansea City 0-1 Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal boosted Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as his early winner increased relegation concern for Swansea City.
Fabregas' fourth-minute curler - his first goal in the league since August - was enough to see off Swansea, who remained competitive but without a cutting edge.
The result puts Chelsea two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who play their game in hand against Watford on Monday.
It was the first time since early January that Swansea have lost a Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium, but their failure to find a goal threat means they remain in relegation trouble.
Andre Ayew and brother Jordan both went close, but a late push for an equaliser went unrewarded to extend the Swans' winless run to six going into their final three fixtures.
Carlos Carvalhal's men are now only a point ahead of Southampton after the Saints beat Bournemouth earlier in the day. Swansea face the Cherries next weekend.
The result earned a reprieve for West Brom, who would have been relegated to the Championship if Swansea had drawn.
Hazard leading charge for top four
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said before the game that he had not given up the fight for a top-four finish and, though it will still take a knockout finale, there will be greater confidence in the Chelsea camp if Eden Hazard can continue his late-season surge in form.
The Belgium international was Chelsea's standout performer in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton and was every bit as instrumental here.
Fabregas' curling finish was a fitting way to bring up his half-century of goals in the Premier League, but it was Hazard's clinical exploitation of a Swansea error that made it, pouncing on Andy King's sloppy loss of possession, weaving his way forward and picking out the right pass.
Antonio Rudiger may well have given Hazard his second assist soon after, only for the unmarked defender to spurn the chance at the far post following a corner.
Hazard was at the heart of Chelsea's best threatening moves and made the most of some naive defending as Swansea afforded him plenty of space for surging runs on the counter.
With an almost flawless finish to their league campaign needed to overtake either Tottenham or Liverpool, Chelsea will need the former Footballer of the Year to remain as dependable and decisive as he was here.
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 5van der Hoorn
- 6Mawson
- 52RobertsSubstituted forCarrollat 63'minutes
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 24KingSubstituted forDyerat 58'minutes
- 16OlssonSubstituted forRoutledgeat 81'minutes
- 19A AyewBooked at 15mins
- 17Clucas
- 18J Ayew
Substitutes
- 7Britton
- 12Dyer
- 13Nordfeldt
- 14Carroll
- 15Routledge
- 22Rangel
- 35Renato Sanches
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 24Cahill
- 2Rüdiger
- 15MosesBooked at 30mins
- 4FàbregasSubstituted forPedroat 81'minutes
- 7Kanté
- 14Bakayoko
- 33Emerson
- 10E HazardSubstituted forWillianat 81'minutes
- 18GiroudSubstituted forMorataat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Caballero
- 8Barkley
- 9Morata
- 11Pedro
- 21Zappacosta
- 22Willian
- 27Christensen
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 20,900
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Chelsea 1.
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Swansea City).
Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City).
Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Attempt missed. Tom Carroll (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Álvaro Morata replaces Olivier Giroud.
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pedro replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Martin Olsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Carroll.
Attempt missed. Martin Olsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Carroll with a cross.
Attempt missed. Victor Moses (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt saved. Emerson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea).
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Tom Carroll replaces Connor Roberts.
Offside, Chelsea. Victor Moses tries a through ball, but Cesc Fàbregas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Nathan Dyer replaces Andy King.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea).
Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. André Ayew (Swansea City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Martin Olsson with a cross.
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Swansea City).
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea).