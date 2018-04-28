Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Everton 2.
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton
-
- From the section Premier League
Everton left Huddersfield Town with lingering relegation worries as goals in each half from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye gave the Toffees a comfortable win at The John Smith's Stadium.
David Wagner's side could have taken a giant stride towards safety with victory, but paid the price for conceding possession cheaply when Theo Walcott set up Tosun for the opener six minutes before the interval.
Huddersfield - who now face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their last three games - struggled to create chances and Everton wrapped up the win in the 77th minute when Leighton Baines set up Gueye for a low drive past Jonas Lossl.
It still did not bring respite for Sam Allardyce - visiting Everton fans hoisted a protest banner and aimed abusive chants in the direction of their manager.
Allardyce criticised in victory
Everton comfortably secured their second victory of the week - but any thoughts that this would switch opinion in Allardyce's favour can be dismissed.
Allardyce met Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London on Thursday and said 24 hours later that he was in the process of making plans for next season.
But that has failed to dispel the question marks over his future, with Marco Silva - Moshiri's top target when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October - now available and Shakhtar Donetsk's highly-rated coach Paulo Fonseca also linked with Goodison Park.
Here, Evertonians registered their current disapproval by unfurling a large banner reading "Our Survey Says Get Out Of Our Club" in reference to the recent Fans' Panel survey that asked supporters to rate Allardyce's performance out of 10. He was also the target of less than complimentary chants.
Allardyce, in his defence, can now point to a Premier League table that shows Everton lying in a comfortable eighth place after another three points, and a joyless season will end without anxiety.
He will regard this as the successful completion of the task he was recruited to perform - but it is increasingly hard to see how Allardyce's pragmatic style will win over the cynics among Everton supporters.
Fan scepticism is something Allardyce has lived with at various stages in his career and it shows no sign of changing any time soon.
Huddersfield face anxious finale
This was a crucial game for Huddersfield Town and the mood of anticipation around the atmospheric John Smith's Stadium reflected the fact that victory here would have virtually assured Premier League safety.
Huddersfield's supporters delivered their usual magnificent backing and the work-rate of David Wagner's players was prodigious - but they simply could not find the composure and quality required at the vital times when they had periods of supremacy.
Indeed, Tosun's opener came at the end of Huddersfield's best spell and switched the entire emphasis of a game in which moments of class were in short supply.
And now, from a position where this one win could have given them relative comfort, they face a potentially anxious end to the season, with a hazardous final three games away to Manchester City and Chelsea, and at home to Arsenal.
Wagner and his players will have completed a superb achievement to stay in the Premier League - but their relegation worries still linger after a performance that was full of endeavour but short of inspiration.
Schneiderlin's upturn in fortunes
Morgan Schneiderlin's season of misery hit a nadir shortly after Allardyce's arrival, when he became the butt of fierce criticism from Everton's supporters.
It was all in stark contrast to the manner in which he distinguished himself after his £24m move from Manchester United in the January transfer window last season.
Schneiderlin, to his credit, has worked hard to rehabilitate himself and was outstanding again here, and it must have been sweet for the talented France midfield man to hear his name being chanted loudly by Everton's fans.
It is hardly enough to salvage a miserable season at Goodison Park, but at least he is ending the season on an upward curve.
Man of the match - Morgan Schneiderlin
'It's still match point' - Manager reaction
Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "The support from the stands was great, we gave everything but we were beaten by quality in the end.
"We missed opportunities and they scored with their first effort on goal and then in the second half we were not at the same level.
"We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. We had four match points before this game and now we have three left."
Everton boss Sam Allardyce: "Confidence grows and performances are getting better and better. That's 14 points from the last seven games.
"Let's see if we can go to the end of the season undefeated. I have every respect for every club I have worked at and am trying my very best.
"I'm sure the fans have gone home happy today and so they should. They haven't seen many results and performances away from home in the last two-and-a-half years."
What's next?
Everton host relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday, 5 May (17:30 BST), while Huddersfield travel to Premier League champions Manchester City a day later for a 13:30 kick-off.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 25Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 6HoggBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMaloneat 62'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 23QuanerSubstituted forBillingat 59'minutes
- 21Pritchard
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forDepoitreat 75'minutes
- 24Mounie
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 3Malone
- 8Billing
- 13Coleman
- 15Löwe
- 20Depoitre
- 27Stankovic
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 6Jagielka
- 4Keane
- 3Baines
- 17Gueye
- 2Schneiderlin
- 27VlasicSubstituted forFunes Moriat 75'minutes
- 10RooneySubstituted forDaviesat 63'minutes
- 11Walcott
- 14TosunSubstituted forNiasseat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bolasie
- 15Martina
- 19Niasse
- 25Funes Mori
- 26Davies
- 33Robles
- 54Baningime
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 24,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Everton 2.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.
Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonas Lössl tries a through ball, but Steve Mounie is caught offside.
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Attempt blocked. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steve Mounie.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Everton 2. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.
Offside, Everton. Phil Jagielka tries a through ball, but Oumar Niasse is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Phil Jagielka (Everton) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ramiro Funes Mori replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Laurent Depoitre replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Oumar Niasse replaces Cenk Tosun.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Nikola Vlasic (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Wayne Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing replaces Collin Quaner.
Offside, Everton. Morgan Schneiderlin tries a through ball, but Idrissa Gueye is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town).
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Seamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cenk Tosun (Everton) because of an injury.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Everton).