Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton

Everton left Huddersfield Town with lingering relegation worries as goals in each half from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye gave the Toffees a comfortable win at The John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side could have taken a giant stride towards safety with victory, but paid the price for conceding possession cheaply when Theo Walcott set up Tosun for the opener six minutes before the interval.

Huddersfield - who now face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their last three games - struggled to create chances and Everton wrapped up the win in the 77th minute when Leighton Baines set up Gueye for a low drive past Jonas Lossl.

It still did not bring respite for Sam Allardyce - visiting Everton fans hoisted a protest banner and aimed abusive chants in the direction of their manager.

Allardyce criticised in victory

Everton comfortably secured their second victory of the week - but any thoughts that this would switch opinion in Allardyce's favour can be dismissed.

Allardyce met Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London on Thursday and said 24 hours later that he was in the process of making plans for next season.

But that has failed to dispel the question marks over his future, with Marco Silva - Moshiri's top target when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October - now available and Shakhtar Donetsk's highly-rated coach Paulo Fonseca also linked with Goodison Park.

Here, Evertonians registered their current disapproval by unfurling a large banner reading "Our Survey Says Get Out Of Our Club" in reference to the recent Fans' Panel survey that asked supporters to rate Allardyce's performance out of 10. He was also the target of less than complimentary chants.

Allardyce, in his defence, can now point to a Premier League table that shows Everton lying in a comfortable eighth place after another three points, and a joyless season will end without anxiety.

He will regard this as the successful completion of the task he was recruited to perform - but it is increasingly hard to see how Allardyce's pragmatic style will win over the cynics among Everton supporters.

Fan scepticism is something Allardyce has lived with at various stages in his career and it shows no sign of changing any time soon.

Huddersfield face anxious finale

This was a crucial game for Huddersfield Town and the mood of anticipation around the atmospheric John Smith's Stadium reflected the fact that victory here would have virtually assured Premier League safety.

Huddersfield's supporters delivered their usual magnificent backing and the work-rate of David Wagner's players was prodigious - but they simply could not find the composure and quality required at the vital times when they had periods of supremacy.

Indeed, Tosun's opener came at the end of Huddersfield's best spell and switched the entire emphasis of a game in which moments of class were in short supply.

And now, from a position where this one win could have given them relative comfort, they face a potentially anxious end to the season, with a hazardous final three games away to Manchester City and Chelsea, and at home to Arsenal.

Wagner and his players will have completed a superb achievement to stay in the Premier League - but their relegation worries still linger after a performance that was full of endeavour but short of inspiration.

Schneiderlin's upturn in fortunes

Morgan Schneiderlin's season of misery hit a nadir shortly after Allardyce's arrival, when he became the butt of fierce criticism from Everton's supporters.

It was all in stark contrast to the manner in which he distinguished himself after his £24m move from Manchester United in the January transfer window last season.

Schneiderlin, to his credit, has worked hard to rehabilitate himself and was outstanding again here, and it must have been sweet for the talented France midfield man to hear his name being chanted loudly by Everton's fans.

It is hardly enough to salvage a miserable season at Goodison Park, but at least he is ending the season on an upward curve.

Man of the match - Morgan Schneiderlin

Only Seamus Coleman (78 touches) saw more of the ball than Morgan Schneiderlin on 73. Schneiderlin (right) played 58 passes - the most in the Everton team. He also won possession back nine times in an impressive display.

'It's still match point' - Manager reaction

Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "The support from the stands was great, we gave everything but we were beaten by quality in the end.

"We missed opportunities and they scored with their first effort on goal and then in the second half we were not at the same level.

"We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. We had four match points before this game and now we have three left."

Everton boss Sam Allardyce: "Confidence grows and performances are getting better and better. That's 14 points from the last seven games.

"Let's see if we can go to the end of the season undefeated. I have every respect for every club I have worked at and am trying my very best.

"I'm sure the fans have gone home happy today and so they should. They haven't seen many results and performances away from home in the last two-and-a-half years."

What's next?

Everton host relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday, 5 May (17:30 BST), while Huddersfield travel to Premier League champions Manchester City a day later for a 13:30 kick-off.