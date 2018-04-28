Hamilton Academical 2-0 Ross County

Hamilton Academical captain Dougie Imrie, centre, struck the opening goal from the penalty spot

Hamilton Academical climbed six points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership with a scrappy win over bottom side Ross County.

After a turgid first half, Dougie Imrie netted the 56th-minute opener from the spot when Lewis Ferguson was hauled down by Marcus Fraser.

David Templeton lashed home Accies' second 11 minutes later after being picked out by Danny Redmond.

County, who seldom threatened, remain a point adrift in 12th place.

Second-bottom Partick Thistle are in action away to St Johnstone later on Saturday.

Season after season, Hamilton seem to find a way to remain in the Premiership, in spite of their meagre resources and small fan-base.

They took another major step to doing so again with this victory. Their top-flight status is far from secure, but this win makes survival much more attainable.

With the Staggies also embroiled in a battle to stay up, we only had to wait 17 seconds for a blatant demonstration of fire and commitment.

Darian McKinnon was booked after just 17 seconds when he caught Jamie Lindsay with a raised boot

Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon lunged into a high challenge which caught Jamie Lindsay full in the face.

Referee Bobby Madden deemed that a booking but it could easily have been worse for the combative midfielder.

Both sides seemed intent on attacking but it was County who initially looked more purposeful and dangerous.

Greg Tansey threaded a lovely ball into the path of Billy Mckay, but the striker failed to get a clean shot away inside the box.

Templeton, however, proved a persistent menace when given the chance to run at the visitors' backline.

He showed a glimpse of his attacking prowess when - not for the first time - he bamboozled Harry Souttar, and curled a right-foot shot from the left angle of the area narrowly wide.

Staggies striker Alex Schalk then fired straight at Gary Woods, and Lindsay forced a decent low save from the Hamilton goalkeeper with a header before the break.

However, the destination of these vital three points hinged largely on the award of a penalty 11 minutes into the second half.

Fraser dragged down Ferguson by his jersey, captain Imrie calmly stroked the ball home from the spot with astonishing confidence given the circumstances, and from there, Accies grew.

David Templeton gave Accies a two-goal lead with a powerful finish

Substitute Redmond found Templeton alone in acres of space inside the County box, and the former Hearts and Rangers attacker slammed home the decisive second.

Templeton's afternoon might have got even better when the winger appeared to be upended inside the area by Liam Fontaine, but his claims for another penalty were waved away.

By that stage, County were reeling, a pale shadow of the side that had begun the game with such promise.

They could not recover from the double-salvo, and seem destined for the relegation play-offs at best.