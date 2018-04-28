Scottish Premiership
Hamilton2Ross County0

Hamilton Academical 2-0 Ross County

By Martin Dowden

BBC Scotland at New Douglas Park

Dougie Imrie celebrates opening the scoring for Hamilton Academical
Hamilton Academical captain Dougie Imrie, centre, struck the opening goal from the penalty spot

Hamilton Academical climbed six points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership with a scrappy win over bottom side Ross County.

After a turgid first half, Dougie Imrie netted the 56th-minute opener from the spot when Lewis Ferguson was hauled down by Marcus Fraser.

David Templeton lashed home Accies' second 11 minutes later after being picked out by Danny Redmond.

County, who seldom threatened, remain a point adrift in 12th place.

Second-bottom Partick Thistle are in action away to St Johnstone later on Saturday.

Season after season, Hamilton seem to find a way to remain in the Premiership, in spite of their meagre resources and small fan-base.

They took another major step to doing so again with this victory. Their top-flight status is far from secure, but this win makes survival much more attainable.

With the Staggies also embroiled in a battle to stay up, we only had to wait 17 seconds for a blatant demonstration of fire and commitment.

Darian McKinnon fouls Jamie Lindsay
Darian McKinnon was booked after just 17 seconds when he caught Jamie Lindsay with a raised boot

Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon lunged into a high challenge which caught Jamie Lindsay full in the face.

Referee Bobby Madden deemed that a booking but it could easily have been worse for the combative midfielder.

Both sides seemed intent on attacking but it was County who initially looked more purposeful and dangerous.

Greg Tansey threaded a lovely ball into the path of Billy Mckay, but the striker failed to get a clean shot away inside the box.

Templeton, however, proved a persistent menace when given the chance to run at the visitors' backline.

He showed a glimpse of his attacking prowess when - not for the first time - he bamboozled Harry Souttar, and curled a right-foot shot from the left angle of the area narrowly wide.

Staggies striker Alex Schalk then fired straight at Gary Woods, and Lindsay forced a decent low save from the Hamilton goalkeeper with a header before the break.

However, the destination of these vital three points hinged largely on the award of a penalty 11 minutes into the second half.

Fraser dragged down Ferguson by his jersey, captain Imrie calmly stroked the ball home from the spot with astonishing confidence given the circumstances, and from there, Accies grew.

David Templeton celebrates scoring
David Templeton gave Accies a two-goal lead with a powerful finish

Substitute Redmond found Templeton alone in acres of space inside the County box, and the former Hearts and Rangers attacker slammed home the decisive second.

Templeton's afternoon might have got even better when the winger appeared to be upended inside the area by Liam Fontaine, but his claims for another penalty were waved away.

By that stage, County were reeling, a pale shadow of the side that had begun the game with such promise.

They could not recover from the double-salvo, and seem destined for the relegation play-offs at best.

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 27Want
  • 89SarrisBooked at 90minsSubstituted forat 87'minutes
  • 15van der Weg
  • 22Lyon
  • 4JenkinsSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
  • 18MacKinnonBooked at 1mins
  • 25FergusonSubstituted forRedmondat 59'minutes
  • 7Imrie
  • 16Templeton
  • 99OgboeSubstituted forBinghamat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Scott
  • 8Miller
  • 9Bingham
  • 10Redmond
  • 12Fulton
  • 20Rojano
  • 23Hughes

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 5Souttar
  • 15Davies
  • 32Fontaine
  • 2FraserBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGardyneat 69'minutes
  • 18Lindsay
  • 17Draper
  • 23TanseySubstituted forCurranat 75'minutes
  • 35Melbourne
  • 10Schalk
  • 22MckaySubstituted forN'Gogat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 11Curran
  • 14N'Gog
  • 25O'Brien
  • 31McCarey
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 47Kait
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
2,057

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Georgios Sarris went off injured after Hamilton Academical had used all subs.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Marios Ogboe.

Attempt saved. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Schalk (Ross County).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Charlie Scott replaces Ross Jenkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Craig Curran replaces Greg Tansey.

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Jenkins (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Marcus Fraser.

Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Jenkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. David N'Gog replaces Billy McKay.

Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical).

Liam Fontaine (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Lewis Ferguson because of an injury.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Ross County 0. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Ross Draper (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Hamilton Academical. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34229365234275
2Aberdeen35215954361868
3Rangers34205969393065
4Hibernian351811656391765
5Kilmarnock351510104846255
6Hearts351113113634246
7Motherwell35119153844-642
8St Johnstone35109163450-1639
9Hamilton3596204662-1633
10Dundee3596203456-2233
11Partick Thistle3578202959-3029
12Ross County3569203859-2127
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired