Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0.
Hamilton Academical 2-0 Ross County
Hamilton Academical climbed six points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership with a scrappy win over bottom side Ross County.
After a turgid first half, Dougie Imrie netted the 56th-minute opener from the spot when Lewis Ferguson was hauled down by Marcus Fraser.
David Templeton lashed home Accies' second 11 minutes later after being picked out by Danny Redmond.
County, who seldom threatened, remain a point adrift in 12th place.
Second-bottom Partick Thistle are in action away to St Johnstone later on Saturday.
Season after season, Hamilton seem to find a way to remain in the Premiership, in spite of their meagre resources and small fan-base.
They took another major step to doing so again with this victory. Their top-flight status is far from secure, but this win makes survival much more attainable.
With the Staggies also embroiled in a battle to stay up, we only had to wait 17 seconds for a blatant demonstration of fire and commitment.
Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon lunged into a high challenge which caught Jamie Lindsay full in the face.
Referee Bobby Madden deemed that a booking but it could easily have been worse for the combative midfielder.
Both sides seemed intent on attacking but it was County who initially looked more purposeful and dangerous.
Greg Tansey threaded a lovely ball into the path of Billy Mckay, but the striker failed to get a clean shot away inside the box.
Templeton, however, proved a persistent menace when given the chance to run at the visitors' backline.
He showed a glimpse of his attacking prowess when - not for the first time - he bamboozled Harry Souttar, and curled a right-foot shot from the left angle of the area narrowly wide.
Staggies striker Alex Schalk then fired straight at Gary Woods, and Lindsay forced a decent low save from the Hamilton goalkeeper with a header before the break.
However, the destination of these vital three points hinged largely on the award of a penalty 11 minutes into the second half.
Fraser dragged down Ferguson by his jersey, captain Imrie calmly stroked the ball home from the spot with astonishing confidence given the circumstances, and from there, Accies grew.
Substitute Redmond found Templeton alone in acres of space inside the County box, and the former Hearts and Rangers attacker slammed home the decisive second.
Templeton's afternoon might have got even better when the winger appeared to be upended inside the area by Liam Fontaine, but his claims for another penalty were waved away.
By that stage, County were reeling, a pale shadow of the side that had begun the game with such promise.
They could not recover from the double-salvo, and seem destined for the relegation play-offs at best.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 27Want
- 89SarrisBooked at 90minsSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 15van der Weg
- 22Lyon
- 4JenkinsSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 1mins
- 25FergusonSubstituted forRedmondat 59'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 16Templeton
- 99OgboeSubstituted forBinghamat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Scott
- 8Miller
- 9Bingham
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 20Rojano
- 23Hughes
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 5Souttar
- 15Davies
- 32Fontaine
- 2FraserBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGardyneat 69'minutes
- 18Lindsay
- 17Draper
- 23TanseySubstituted forCurranat 75'minutes
- 35Melbourne
- 10Schalk
- 22MckaySubstituted forN'Gogat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 11Curran
- 14N'Gog
- 25O'Brien
- 31McCarey
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- 47Kait
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 2,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Georgios Sarris went off injured after Hamilton Academical had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Marios Ogboe.
Attempt saved. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Schalk (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Charlie Scott replaces Ross Jenkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Craig Curran replaces Greg Tansey.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Jenkins (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Marcus Fraser.
Attempt missed. Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 0. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Jenkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. David N'Gog replaces Billy McKay.
Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical).
Liam Fontaine (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Lewis Ferguson because of an injury.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Ross County 0. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ross Draper (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hamilton Academical. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.