Hibernian 5-3 Kilmarnock

Hibs boosted their chances of securing second spot in the Premiership with a thrilling victory over Kilmarnock.
Scott Allan scored the hosts' opener but Kris Boyd replied before Steven Whittaker's restored Hibs' lead.
Stuart Findlay squared it before goals from Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi made it 4-2.
Boyd's stunning free-kick reduced the deficit but Brandon Barker's solo goal sealed the win and ensured Hibs join third-placed Rangers on 65 points.
The Easter Road men are now three points behind second-placed Aberdeen.
Riding on the crest of the waves of praise that followed their win over Celtic the week before, Hibs knew a victory over Kilmarnock would be huge in the race for second place.
The home side enjoyed the early possession but they huffed and puffed and struggled to recreate the tempo that helped them see off the champions elect.
Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said before the game that the pressure was off his side but they flew into challenges and made their presence felt - with Alan Power and Gary Dicker both finding their way into referee Don Robertson's book in the early stages.
Allan was forced to sit out the victory over Celtic but he came back in and gave the home side the lead just before the half hour mark.
He played a neat one two with Kamberi inside the Kilmarnock box and smashed the ball across Leo Fasan and into the right hand corner.
Just minutes later Hibs switched off at the back and the visitors were level.
Jordan Jones picked up the ball in the middle of the park and clipped it into the box where Boyd was given far too much space to glance a header through the legs of Ofir Marciano for his 22nd goal of the season.
Killie looked lively as they emerged from the interval but Hibs once again took the lead. And it was a touch of class.
John McGinn sent a glorious ball into the box and Whittaker finished first-time from eight yards out.
The visitors bounced back again through Findlay - and once again questions have to be asked about the Hibs defence.
No such problems at the other end, though, and this time Maclaren applied the finish to make it 3-2.
Kamberi then looked to be clipped in the box and after initially pointing to the spot, ref Robertson charged his mind after a chat with his assistant.
The Swiss striker made it 4-2 minutes later anyway and that looked to be that.
But Boyd rocketed in his 23rd of the season with a stunning free kick to give the visitors late hope.
Paul Hanlon thought he had squared it with an own goal, only for the whistle to be blown for an earlier foul, and Hibs substitute Brandon Barker put the result beyond doubt with a stunning late solo effort.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 25Ambrose
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 17Boyle
- 3WhittakerBooked at 45mins
- 7McGinnBooked at 86mins
- 23AllanSubstituted forSwansonat 84'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 19MaclarenSubstituted forBarkerat 68'minutes
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 11Swanson
- 20Barker
- 31Bell
- 36Porteous
- 53Allan
Kilmarnock
- 32Fasan
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 17Findlay
- 12Taylor
- 11Jones
- 6PowerBooked at 18mins
- 8DickerBooked at 7mins
- 27TshibolaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMulumbuat 73'minutes
- 9Boyd
- 22ErwinSubstituted forBrophyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 10Kiltie
- 16Boyd
- 24Mulumbu
- 25Brophy
- 26Simpson
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 17,470
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 5, Kilmarnock 3.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 5, Kilmarnock 3. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Swanson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Booking
John McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Danny Swanson replaces Scott Allan.
Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 4, Kilmarnock 3. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 4, Kilmarnock 2. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Foul by Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock).
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Eamonn Brophy replaces Lee Erwin.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Youssouf Mulumbu replaces Aaron Tshibola.
Hand ball by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brandon Barker replaces Jamie Maclaren.
Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Kilmarnock 2. Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John McGinn.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Kilmarnock 2. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Jones.
Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Kilmarnock 1. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Attempt missed. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.