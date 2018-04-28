Hibernian 5-3 Kilmarnock

Jamie Maclaren scored Hibs' crucial third goal against the Rugby Park men

Hibs boosted their chances of securing second spot in the Premiership with a thrilling victory over Kilmarnock.

Scott Allan scored the hosts' opener but Kris Boyd replied before Steven Whittaker's restored Hibs' lead.

Stuart Findlay squared it before goals from Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi made it 4-2.

Boyd's stunning free-kick reduced the deficit but Brandon Barker's solo goal sealed the win and ensured Hibs join third-placed Rangers on 65 points.

Scott Allan guided the ball into the far corner to hand Hibs the lead against Killie

The Easter Road men are now three points behind second-placed Aberdeen.

Riding on the crest of the waves of praise that followed their win over Celtic the week before, Hibs knew a victory over Kilmarnock would be huge in the race for second place.

The home side enjoyed the early possession but they huffed and puffed and struggled to recreate the tempo that helped them see off the champions elect.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said before the game that the pressure was off his side but they flew into challenges and made their presence felt - with Alan Power and Gary Dicker both finding their way into referee Don Robertson's book in the early stages.

Kris Boyd glanced a header in from close range to make it 1-1 at Easter Road

Allan was forced to sit out the victory over Celtic but he came back in and gave the home side the lead just before the half hour mark.

He played a neat one two with Kamberi inside the Kilmarnock box and smashed the ball across Leo Fasan and into the right hand corner.

Just minutes later Hibs switched off at the back and the visitors were level.

Jordan Jones picked up the ball in the middle of the park and clipped it into the box where Boyd was given far too much space to glance a header through the legs of Ofir Marciano for his 22nd goal of the season.

Killie looked lively as they emerged from the interval but Hibs once again took the lead. And it was a touch of class.

John McGinn sent a glorious ball into the box and Whittaker finished first-time from eight yards out.

Steven Whittaker produced a cool first-time finish to make it 2-1

The visitors bounced back again through Findlay - and once again questions have to be asked about the Hibs defence.

No such problems at the other end, though, and this time Maclaren applied the finish to make it 3-2.

Kamberi then looked to be clipped in the box and after initially pointing to the spot, ref Robertson charged his mind after a chat with his assistant.

The Swiss striker made it 4-2 minutes later anyway and that looked to be that.

But Boyd rocketed in his 23rd of the season with a stunning free kick to give the visitors late hope.

Paul Hanlon thought he had squared it with an own goal, only for the whistle to be blown for an earlier foul, and Hibs substitute Brandon Barker put the result beyond doubt with a stunning late solo effort.

Stuart Findlay started and finished the move that drew Killie level at 2-2