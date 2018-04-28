Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Partick Thistle 1.
St Johnstone 1-1 Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle came back from a goal down to draw with St Johnstone and move two points clear of Premiership bottom side Ross County.
Joe Shaughnessy headed Saints in front from Liam Craig's delivery shortly before half-time.
Chris Erskine's second-half volley for Thistle and George Williams' effort for Saints were saved.
The Jags were awarded a penalty after Craig's challenge on Ryan Edwards and Conor Sammon converted.
Alan Archibald's Thistle, who host County on Friday, are now four points behind Hamilton Academical and Dundee.
It hardly had the look of a classic before kick-off given that no team had scored fewer goals at home in the Premiership than St Johnstone while no side had hit fewer away goals than Partick Thistle.
The reasons for that were all too obvious from the off as both teams struggled to create any real clear-cut chances in a first half that was all about commitment but little composure.
The big surprise was that the visitors were so lacklustre given Ross County's defeat at Hamilton earlier in the day but they seemed more intimidated than inspired by that.
They did at least create the first good opening on the counter attack after just eight minutes but Steven Lawless wasted the chance by slashing Kris Doolan's cross well wide of the far post.
Saints looked like a side low on confidence themselves at times and were equally negligent after working a good position for themselves midway through the opening period after some good work by Richard Foster.
The former Rangers and Aberdeen player threaded a pass that sent David Wotherspoon clear but he shot straight at Tomas Cerny when Steven MacLean was in the clear and calling for a cutback.
Former Arsenal and England star Martin Keown was at the game to watch his son Niall play in central defence for the Jags and he could not have been impressed with the way Alan Archibald's side conceded the opener.
Foster was involved again in the build-up before Craig's cross from the left found Shaughnessy in space at the back post and the Saints captain angled his header back across Cerny into the far corner of the net.
Archibald waited only seven minutes into the second half to shake things up by bringing on Sammon for Lawless and they certainly started to look more of a threat after that.
Erskine finally tested Zander Clark with a shot from 18 yards after catching Callum Booth's cross with a sweetly struck volley while Sammon glanced a header that the goalkeeper was relieved to save.
It was at least a more entertaining second half with chances at either end as MacLean lashed a shot over the bar while George Williams brought out the best in Cerny, who was making his 100th Thistle appearance.
But Saints were to be denied what would have been only a fourth league win since beating Rangers at Ibrox in December when Thistle substitute Edwards was flattened in the box with just two minutes left.
Sammon sent Clark the wrong way as he kept his nerve to bury the equaliser.
Post-match reaction
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "I'm hugely disappointed as that's another two points dropped. We couldn't deal with a 50-yard punt into the box.
"I've seen the penalty and I don't know if there was any real contact on the player and I would have to look at the referee and see if he gets a clear view of it but he was in no doubt as he couldn't wait to point to the spot.
"Ultimately we have allowed Partick to get a point when they shouldn't have because we were in total control of the game but that has been our Achilles heel all season.
"If it happens three or four times a season you are a little bit unlucky but it has happened so many times for us with people not doing their jobs - that has cost us today and throughout the season."
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think some people got sucked in because we have a decent enough record here but you still have to earn it and our levels weren't what they were last week.
"We looked a bit laboured at times in terms of moving the ball but I was delighted to get the point in the end. I thought we started brightly enough but we just sort of fell out of it after the first 20 minutes.
"The subs have been great for us as they made a real impact for us last week and maybe not as much this week in terms of during the play but a lot of that is down to St Johnstone and how they played.
"Thankfully, though, Ryan wins the penalty and Conor tucks it away. Now it's a massive game for us on Friday and we know what we have to do."
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 12Clark
- 5Shaughnessy
- 15Kerr
- 6Anderson
- 3Tanser
- 19Foster
- 28Willock
- 26CraigBooked at 90mins
- 10Wotherspoon
- 9MacLeanBooked at 36mins
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forRobertsonat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Mannus
- 16McMillan
- 20McClean
- 22Watson
- 23Gordon
- 37McCann
- 43Robertson
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14ElliottBooked at 90mins
- 5KeownBooked at 67mins
- 4Cargill
- 3BoothSubstituted forMcGinnat 71'minutes
- 37WoodsBooked at 85mins
- 24McCarthySubstituted forEdwardsat 64'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 11LawlessSubstituted forSammonat 52'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 6Osman
- 12Scully
- 13Barton
- 16McGinn
- 18Sammon
- 19Edwards
- 39Storey
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 2,925
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).
Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Partick Thistle 1. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Partick Thistle. Ryan Edwards draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.
Baily Cargill (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John Robertson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John Robertson (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle).
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Martin Woods (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Martin Woods (Partick Thistle).
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. John Robertson replaces George C Williams.
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by George C Williams (St. Johnstone).
Martin Woods (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).
Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. George C Williams (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Paul McGinn replaces Callum Booth because of an injury.
Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Niall Keown.
Booking
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
George C Williams (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.