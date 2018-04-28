Grimsby Town 2-1 Notts County

Jamille Matt's injury-time winner secured Grimsby's safety in League Two as they beat Notts County 2-1 to end the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.

Grimsby had the best of the early stages and almost made their pressure count when Harry Clifton's curling effort from the edge of the box came back off a post.

The hosts got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Notts failed to clear and Nathan Clarke pounced on the loose ball in the penalty area to roll it home.

Grimsby should have extended their lead just before half-time when Martyn Woolford charged onto Luke Summerfield's cross and after seeing his initial effort blocked, failed to force the follow-up over the line as Adam Colin gathered.

With time running out, Notts looked to have broken the hosts' hearts when they packed the box in search of an equaliser and Dan Jones poked the ball into the roof of the net with just minutes remaining.

But deep into stoppage time, Matt popped up to squeeze the ball home from a corner and secure Grimsby's place in the Football League for another season.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.