League Two
Grimsby2Notts County1

Grimsby Town 2-1 Notts County

Jamille Matt's injury-time winner secured Grimsby's safety in League Two as they beat Notts County 2-1 to end the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.

Grimsby had the best of the early stages and almost made their pressure count when Harry Clifton's curling effort from the edge of the box came back off a post.

The hosts got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Notts failed to clear and Nathan Clarke pounced on the loose ball in the penalty area to roll it home.

Grimsby should have extended their lead just before half-time when Martyn Woolford charged onto Luke Summerfield's cross and after seeing his initial effort blocked, failed to force the follow-up over the line as Adam Colin gathered.

With time running out, Notts looked to have broken the hosts' hearts when they packed the box in search of an equaliser and Dan Jones poked the ball into the roof of the net with just minutes remaining.

But deep into stoppage time, Matt popped up to squeeze the ball home from a corner and secure Grimsby's place in the Football League for another season.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 31Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forDaviesat 58'minutes
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
  • 8RoseBooked at 90mins
  • 19Summerfield
  • 25WoolfordBooked at 59mins
  • 17CardwellSubstituted forMattat 74'minutes
  • 9Hooper

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 7Berrett
  • 14Osborne
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 29Matt
  • 30Killip
  • 39Jackson

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 19HuntSubstituted forO'Connorat 69'minutes
  • 5Duffy
  • 16Brisley
  • 23Jones
  • 6Virtue-ThickBooked at 24minsSubstituted forGrantat 58'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 18Noble
  • 7Alessandra
  • 9AmeobiSubstituted forSteadat 53'minutes
  • 14Forte

Substitutes

  • 8O'Connor
  • 10Grant
  • 17Smith
  • 21Husin
  • 25Hall
  • 30Stead
  • 34Fitzsimons
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
7,133

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1.

Booking

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Summerfield following a corner.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Daniel Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson replaces Harry Clifton.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Notts County 1. Daniel Jones (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Michael O'Connor (Notts County) hits the bar with a header from outside the box.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt saved. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Andrew Fox.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lewis Alessandra.

Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jamille Matt replaces Harry Cardwell.

Attempt missed. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Richard Duffy (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Andrew Fox.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Michael O'Connor replaces Nicky Hunt.

Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).

Booking

Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington452961076433393
2Luton452512894464887
3Wycombe4523121078601881
4Exeter45238146354977
5Notts County4521131171482376
6Coventry452281564471774
7Lincoln City4520141163471674
8Mansfield4518171066511571
9Carlisle451715136153866
10Swindon45198186465-165
11Newport441615135556-163
12Colchester451614155351262
13Cambridge451613165160-961
14Crawley451610195765-858
15Stevenage451413186064-455
16Crewe45165246074-1453
17Cheltenham451312206671-551
18Grimsby451212213966-2748
19Port Vale451114204962-1347
20Yeovil451211225874-1647
21Forest Green45138245474-2047
22Morecambe45918184156-1545
23Barnet451110244365-2243
24Chesterfield4498274680-3435
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you