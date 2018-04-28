Match ends, Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1.
Grimsby Town 2-1 Notts County
Jamille Matt's injury-time winner secured Grimsby's safety in League Two as they beat Notts County 2-1 to end the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.
Grimsby had the best of the early stages and almost made their pressure count when Harry Clifton's curling effort from the edge of the box came back off a post.
The hosts got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Notts failed to clear and Nathan Clarke pounced on the loose ball in the penalty area to roll it home.
Grimsby should have extended their lead just before half-time when Martyn Woolford charged onto Luke Summerfield's cross and after seeing his initial effort blocked, failed to force the follow-up over the line as Adam Colin gathered.
With time running out, Notts looked to have broken the hosts' hearts when they packed the box in search of an equaliser and Dan Jones poked the ball into the roof of the net with just minutes remaining.
But deep into stoppage time, Matt popped up to squeeze the ball home from a corner and secure Grimsby's place in the Football League for another season.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 31Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forDaviesat 58'minutes
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 15CliftonSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
- 8RoseBooked at 90mins
- 19Summerfield
- 25WoolfordBooked at 59mins
- 17CardwellSubstituted forMattat 74'minutes
- 9Hooper
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 7Berrett
- 14Osborne
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
- 39Jackson
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 19HuntSubstituted forO'Connorat 69'minutes
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 23Jones
- 6Virtue-ThickBooked at 24minsSubstituted forGrantat 58'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 18Noble
- 7Alessandra
- 9AmeobiSubstituted forSteadat 53'minutes
- 14Forte
Substitutes
- 8O'Connor
- 10Grant
- 17Smith
- 21Husin
- 25Hall
- 30Stead
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 7,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1.
Booking
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Summerfield following a corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson replaces Harry Clifton.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Notts County 1. Daniel Jones (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Michael O'Connor (Notts County) hits the bar with a header from outside the box.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lewis Alessandra.
Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jamille Matt replaces Harry Cardwell.
Attempt missed. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Richard Duffy (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Michael O'Connor replaces Nicky Hunt.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).
Booking
Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town).