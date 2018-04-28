Walsall 1-0 Northampton Town

George Dobson's stoppage-time winner all-but condemned Northampton to relegation - and left Walsall needing just a point to secure their own safety.

Midfielder Dobson's late strike left Northampton - who were twice thwarted by the woodwork - doomed, barring a nine-goal victory over relegation rivals Oldham in their final game.

Northampton were almost in front after just two minutes as Daniel Powell's low drive was superbly tipped onto the post by Walsall keeper Liam Roberts.

Walsall defender Kory Roberts cleared Matt Crooks' cross-shot off the line in the 23rd minute and, five minutes into the second half, Crooks again went close, steering over Shay Facey's cross from eight yards.

Northampton almost won it in freak fashion after 76 minutes as a Matt Grimes cross floated over Roberts, struck the post, hit the keeper and bounced onto the bar before being hacked clear.

But Walsall came on strong towards the end and, after Nicky Devlin glanced a header wide, Dobson won it in stoppage time as he steered Amadou Bakayoko's pass into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association