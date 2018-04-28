League One
Walsall1Northampton0

Walsall 1-0 Northampton Town

George Dobson's stoppage-time winner all-but condemned Northampton to relegation - and left Walsall needing just a point to secure their own safety.

Midfielder Dobson's late strike left Northampton - who were twice thwarted by the woodwork - doomed, barring a nine-goal victory over relegation rivals Oldham in their final game.

Northampton were almost in front after just two minutes as Daniel Powell's low drive was superbly tipped onto the post by Walsall keeper Liam Roberts.

Walsall defender Kory Roberts cleared Matt Crooks' cross-shot off the line in the 23rd minute and, five minutes into the second half, Crooks again went close, steering over Shay Facey's cross from eight yards.

Northampton almost won it in freak fashion after 76 minutes as a Matt Grimes cross floated over Roberts, struck the post, hit the keeper and bounced onto the bar before being hacked clear.

But Walsall came on strong towards the end and, after Nicky Devlin glanced a header wide, Dobson won it in stoppage time as he steered Amadou Bakayoko's pass into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 24Roberts
  • 5Guthrie
  • 6Devlin
  • 4DobsonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Chambers
  • 11Morris
  • 3Leahy
  • 10OztumerBooked at 48minsSubstituted forCuvelierat 90+3'minutes
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Flanagan
  • 18Ngoy
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 36Candlin

Northampton

  • 13O'Donnell
  • 24Facey
  • 5BarnettBooked at 62mins
  • 6Taylor
  • 3Buchanan
  • 22CrooksSubstituted forvan Veenat 78'minutes
  • 17McWilliamsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLongat 78'minutes
  • 29Grimes
  • 11Powell
  • 21O'TooleBooked at 80mins
  • 14Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 2Moloney
  • 8Foley
  • 10van Veen
  • 19Long
  • 36Bridge
  • 37Turnbull
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
8,919

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.

Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Erhun Oztumer because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.

Jack Fitzwater (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).

David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Leon Barnett (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).

Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

(Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Leon Barnett.

Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Long replaces Shaun McWilliams.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Kevin van Veen replaces Matt Crooks.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kory Roberts.

Ash Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

(Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Barnett (Northampton Town).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

Attempt missed. Kory Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).

David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Leon Barnett (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Barnett (Northampton Town).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452811688295995
2Blackburn452712680394193
3Shrewsbury452512860382287
4Rotherham452371572531976
5Charlton452011145850871
6Scunthorpe4418161062491370
7Plymouth441911145652468
8Peterborough4517131568581064
9Portsmouth45196205556-163
10Southend451711175862-462
11Bradford44187195565-1061
12Blackpool451515156054660
13Bristol Rovers451610196066-658
14Oxford Utd451511196064-456
15Doncaster441316155251155
16Fleetwood45159215768-1154
17Gillingham451217164553-853
18Walsall441312195263-1151
19Wimbledon441312194556-1151
20Oldham451116185673-1749
21Rochdale451018174857-948
22Northampton451210234175-3446
23MK Dons451012234269-2742
24Bury45811263969-3035
