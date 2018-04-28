Walsall 1-0 Northampton Town

Match ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.
George Dobson's stoppage-time winner all-but condemned Northampton to relegation - and left Walsall needing just a point to secure their own safety.
Midfielder Dobson's late strike left Northampton - who were twice thwarted by the woodwork - doomed, barring a nine-goal victory over relegation rivals Oldham in their final game.
Northampton were almost in front after just two minutes as Daniel Powell's low drive was superbly tipped onto the post by Walsall keeper Liam Roberts.
Walsall defender Kory Roberts cleared Matt Crooks' cross-shot off the line in the 23rd minute and, five minutes into the second half, Crooks again went close, steering over Shay Facey's cross from eight yards.
Northampton almost won it in freak fashion after 76 minutes as a Matt Grimes cross floated over Roberts, struck the post, hit the keeper and bounced onto the bar before being hacked clear.
But Walsall came on strong towards the end and, after Nicky Devlin glanced a header wide, Dobson won it in stoppage time as he steered Amadou Bakayoko's pass into the bottom corner from 15 yards.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 23Fitzwater
- 24Roberts
- 5Guthrie
- 6Devlin
- 4DobsonBooked at 90mins
- 7Chambers
- 11Morris
- 3Leahy
- 10OztumerBooked at 48minsSubstituted forCuvelierat 90+3'minutes
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 18Ngoy
- 25Kouhyar
- 36Candlin
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 24Facey
- 5BarnettBooked at 62mins
- 6Taylor
- 3Buchanan
- 22CrooksSubstituted forvan Veenat 78'minutes
- 17McWilliamsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLongat 78'minutes
- 29Grimes
- 11Powell
- 21O'TooleBooked at 80mins
- 14Hoskins
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 2Moloney
- 8Foley
- 10van Veen
- 19Long
- 36Bridge
- 37Turnbull
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 8,919
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Erhun Oztumer because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Northampton Town 0. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.
Jack Fitzwater (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Leon Barnett (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).
Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
(Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Leon Barnett.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Long replaces Shaun McWilliams.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Kevin van Veen replaces Matt Crooks.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kory Roberts.
Ash Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
(Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Attempt missed. Kory Roberts (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).
David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Leon Barnett (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Northampton Town).