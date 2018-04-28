League One
MK Dons0Scunthorpe2

Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Scunthorpe United

marcus tavernier and dean lewington of mk dons
Relegation will see MK Dons return to League Two for the first time since 2008

MK Dons' relegation from League One was confirmed as two first-half goals helped Scunthorpe close in on a play-off place with victory at Stadium MK.

The managerless Dons, who were relegated from the Championship in 2016, went behind when Rory McArdle headed in a Hakeeb Adelakun cross.

Ivan Toney then doubled the Iron's lead with a headed effort of his own.

Relegation sees the Dons return to the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 2008.

Scunthorpe, meanwhile, can confirm their place in the end of season play-offs if they defeat Plymouth Argyle at Glanford Park on Tuesday.

Dons face up to 'horrendous' relegation

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman described the possibility of a second relegation in three seasons as "absolutely horrendous" and that prospect has now become reality.

After manager Robbie Neilson's departure midway through the season, the decision to appoint Dan Micciche as his successor proved to be a gamble that did not pay off.

The former England Under-16 coach had never managed at senior level in the English Football League before and he lasted just three months in the job, winning three of his 16 games in charge before leaving in mid-April.

An interesting summer lies ahead at Stadium MK - Winkelman has promised one of the biggest budgets in the division next season, so whoever takes charge will be under pressure to get the club back on track quickly.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 13Sietsma
  • 2WilliamsBooked at 50mins
  • 15Ward
  • 12Golbourne
  • 25Brittain
  • 6Upson
  • 8Cissé
  • 20TymonSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
  • 17TavernierSubstituted forNesbittat 77'minutes
  • 10AnekeBooked at 72mins
  • 27UgboSubstituted forMuirheadat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lewington
  • 5Wootton
  • 14Agard
  • 16Muirhead
  • 18McGrandles
  • 21Nesbitt
  • 42Jones

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 2Clarke
  • 23McArdle
  • 5Wallace
  • 3Townsend
  • 6Ojo
  • 24Yates
  • 16AdelakunSubstituted forBishopat 69'minutes
  • 19Holmes
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forHopperat 88'minutes
  • 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bishop
  • 14Hopper
  • 15Lewis
  • 17Novak
  • 18Vermijl
  • 21Burgess
  • 31Watson
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
9,578

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Hopper replaces Josh Morris.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Marcus Tavernier.

Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Scott Golbourne (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Ivan Toney because of an injury.

Delay in match Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.

Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Golbourne (MK Dons).

Booking

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Neal Bishop replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.

Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Foul by Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United).

George B Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Tavernier (MK Dons).

Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons).

Foul by Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).

Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452811688295995
2Blackburn452712680394193
3Shrewsbury452512860382287
4Rotherham452371572531976
5Charlton452011145850871
6Scunthorpe4418161062491370
7Plymouth441911145652468
8Peterborough4517131568581064
9Portsmouth45196205556-163
10Southend451711175862-462
11Bradford44187195565-1061
12Blackpool451515156054660
13Bristol Rovers451610196066-658
14Oxford Utd451511196064-456
15Doncaster441316155251155
16Fleetwood45159215768-1154
17Gillingham451217164553-853
18Walsall441312195263-1151
19Wimbledon441312194556-1151
20Oldham451116185673-1749
21Rochdale451018174857-948
22Northampton451210234175-3446
23MK Dons451012234269-2742
24Bury45811263969-3035
View full League One table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired