Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Scunthorpe United

MK Dons' relegation from League One was confirmed as two first-half goals helped Scunthorpe close in on a play-off place with victory at Stadium MK.
The managerless Dons, who were relegated from the Championship in 2016, went behind when Rory McArdle headed in a Hakeeb Adelakun cross.
Ivan Toney then doubled the Iron's lead with a headed effort of his own.
Relegation sees the Dons return to the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 2008.
Scunthorpe, meanwhile, can confirm their place in the end of season play-offs if they defeat Plymouth Argyle at Glanford Park on Tuesday.
Dons face up to 'horrendous' relegation
MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman described the possibility of a second relegation in three seasons as "absolutely horrendous" and that prospect has now become reality.
After manager Robbie Neilson's departure midway through the season, the decision to appoint Dan Micciche as his successor proved to be a gamble that did not pay off.
The former England Under-16 coach had never managed at senior level in the English Football League before and he lasted just three months in the job, winning three of his 16 games in charge before leaving in mid-April.
An interesting summer lies ahead at Stadium MK - Winkelman has promised one of the biggest budgets in the division next season, so whoever takes charge will be under pressure to get the club back on track quickly.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 13Sietsma
- 2WilliamsBooked at 50mins
- 15Ward
- 12Golbourne
- 25Brittain
- 6Upson
- 8Cissé
- 20TymonSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
- 17TavernierSubstituted forNesbittat 77'minutes
- 10AnekeBooked at 72mins
- 27UgboSubstituted forMuirheadat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 5Wootton
- 14Agard
- 16Muirhead
- 18McGrandles
- 21Nesbitt
- 42Jones
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 3Townsend
- 6Ojo
- 24Yates
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forBishopat 69'minutes
- 19Holmes
- 11MorrisSubstituted forHopperat 88'minutes
- 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 15Lewis
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 9,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away15
