Charlton1Blackburn0

Charlton Athletic 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Jason Pearce's fortuitous winner earned play-off chasing Charlton a crucial triumph over already-promoted Blackburn Rovers at The Valley.

Charlie Mulgrew placed a 12th-minute free-kick well wide of the target, but it was the Addicks who got their noses in front seven minutes later in rather fortuitous circumstances.

Ahmed Kashi drilled in a shot from just outside the area which took a huge deflection off Pearce on its way past Rovers goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Ben Amos had to be alert at the other end to tip behind Mulgrew's corner which appeared to be heading into the net.

Richie Smallwood burst through just after the break and was denied by Amos before Mark Marshall scrambled the danger clear, with Mulgrew heading agonisingly wide from the resulting corner.

Amos was called into action again twice in the space of a minute to keep out Jack Payne on both occasions as Blackburn continued their bright start to the second half.

Pearce made a crucial block from substitute Danny Graham's shot and - from the corner which followed - Dominic Samuel saw his 78th-minute header cannon back off the crossbar.

Amos was a busy man and made another fine stop from Samuel, pushing away his 82nd-minute shot.

But despite Rovers' dominance, it was Charlton who almost grabbed a second when a counter attack ended with Leutwiler producing a super save from Jake Forster-Caskey's goal-bound strike.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 15Konsa
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Pearce
  • 2PageBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 50'minutes
  • 12ReevesSubstituted forAriboat 86'minutes
  • 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 85mins
  • 3Kashi
  • 7Marshall
  • 9Magennis
  • 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 13Phillips
  • 16Mavididi
  • 17Aribo
  • 22Dasilva
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Zyro

Blackburn

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 26LenihanBooked at 65mins
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 25DowningBooked at 90mins
  • 16CaddisSubstituted forTravisat 63'minutes
  • 17Bell
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 72mins
  • 29EvansSubstituted forWhittinghamat 75'minutes
  • 18Armstrong
  • 9Samuel
  • 19PayneBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGrahamat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Graham
  • 11Whittingham
  • 20Antonsson
  • 28Tomlinson
  • 35Travis
  • 37Fisher
  • 38Nuttall
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
17,310

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).

Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

Booking

Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Aribo replaces Ben Reeves.

Booking

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Nicky Ajose.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ben Amos.

Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jason Pearce.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Peter Whittingham replaces Corry Evans.

Booking

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).

Booking

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lewis Travis replaces Paul Caddis.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham replaces Jack Payne.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Paul Caddis.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452811688295995
2Blackburn452712680394193
3Shrewsbury452512860382287
4Rotherham452371572531976
5Charlton452011145850871
6Scunthorpe4418161062491370
7Plymouth441911145652468
8Peterborough4517131568581064
9Portsmouth45196205556-163
10Southend451711175862-462
11Bradford44187195565-1061
12Blackpool451515156054660
13Bristol Rovers451610196066-658
14Oxford Utd451511196064-456
15Doncaster441316155251155
16Fleetwood45159215768-1154
17Gillingham451217164553-853
18Walsall441312195263-1151
19Wimbledon441312194556-1151
20Oldham451116185673-1749
21Rochdale451018174857-948
22Northampton451210234175-3446
23MK Dons451012234269-2742
24Bury45811263969-3035
View full League One table

