Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Charlton Athletic 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
Jason Pearce's fortuitous winner earned play-off chasing Charlton a crucial triumph over already-promoted Blackburn Rovers at The Valley.
Charlie Mulgrew placed a 12th-minute free-kick well wide of the target, but it was the Addicks who got their noses in front seven minutes later in rather fortuitous circumstances.
Ahmed Kashi drilled in a shot from just outside the area which took a huge deflection off Pearce on its way past Rovers goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler for what proved to be the only goal of the game.
Ben Amos had to be alert at the other end to tip behind Mulgrew's corner which appeared to be heading into the net.
Richie Smallwood burst through just after the break and was denied by Amos before Mark Marshall scrambled the danger clear, with Mulgrew heading agonisingly wide from the resulting corner.
Amos was called into action again twice in the space of a minute to keep out Jack Payne on both occasions as Blackburn continued their bright start to the second half.
Pearce made a crucial block from substitute Danny Graham's shot and - from the corner which followed - Dominic Samuel saw his 78th-minute header cannon back off the crossbar.
Amos was a busy man and made another fine stop from Samuel, pushing away his 82nd-minute shot.
But despite Rovers' dominance, it was Charlton who almost grabbed a second when a counter attack ended with Leutwiler producing a super save from Jake Forster-Caskey's goal-bound strike.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 2PageBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 50'minutes
- 12ReevesSubstituted forAriboat 86'minutes
- 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 85mins
- 3Kashi
- 7Marshall
- 9Magennis
- 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 16Mavididi
- 17Aribo
- 22Dasilva
- 26Lennon
- 27Zyro
Blackburn
- 13Leutwiler
- 26LenihanBooked at 65mins
- 14Mulgrew
- 25DowningBooked at 90mins
- 16CaddisSubstituted forTravisat 63'minutes
- 17Bell
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 72mins
- 29EvansSubstituted forWhittinghamat 75'minutes
- 18Armstrong
- 9Samuel
- 19PayneBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGrahamat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Graham
- 11Whittingham
- 20Antonsson
- 28Tomlinson
- 35Travis
- 37Fisher
- 38Nuttall
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 17,310
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Aribo replaces Ben Reeves.
Booking
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Nicky Ajose.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Peter Whittingham replaces Corry Evans.
Booking
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lewis Travis replaces Paul Caddis.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham replaces Jack Payne.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Paul Caddis.