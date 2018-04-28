Match ends, Hull City 0, Cardiff City 2.
Hull City 0-2 Cardiff City
-
Cardiff City secured a vital win at Hull City to ensure their automatic promotion hopes remain in their hands.
Two goals from skipper Sean Morrison mean Cardiff will join Wolves in the Premier League if they match third-placed Fulham's result next Sunday.
Cardiff host Reading while Fulham visit Birmingham, with both opponents still in danger of being relegated.
Morrison headed Cardiff ahead before rounding off a breakaway move that made the result safe for the Bluebirds.
The Tigers had lost just one of their last nine home league matches against Cardiff. But in truth they never threatened the Welsh side, who kept their nerve when it mattered.
Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor played for Hull despite being linked with a summer move to Rangers. For the Bluebirds, midfielder Aron Gunnarsson started - but his injury-hit campaign continued as he was withdrawn with a knee injury inside 10 minutes.
The onus was certainly on Cardiff to force the pace but it was the hosts who created the better of the early chances, with former Cardiff forward Frazier Campbell breaking clear, only to be denied by a Sol Bamba tackle.
However, despite Hull's last match ending in a 5-5 draw and Cardiff knowing that nothing less than three points would do, the opening half hour was extremely cagey and low on opportunities.
Cardiff desperately needed something to settle their nerves in front of a large travelling contingent and their big moment arrived just after the half hour mark when skipper Morrison rose to head home Joe Ralls' teasing corner.
It was a big moment for Morrison, particularly after his error led to Derby's third goal in their 3-1 midweek win over the Bluebirds.
Ralls almost doubled Cardiff's lead in first half stoppage time, but his speculative free-kick drifted just wide of the post before McGregor produced a double save to deny Junior Hoilett.
Cardiff were growing in confidence and should have made it 2-0 when Callum Paterson had the goal at his mercy, but McGregor denied him before Hull scrambled clear.
McGregor was in fine form and pulled off a double save when he denied first Kenneth Zohore and then Morrison from another header.
Hull saw a penalty appeal waved away when Frazier Campbell appeared to be fouled by Lee Peltier, but Cardiff made the result safe when Zohore and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing combined and Morrison swept the ball home.
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins:
"I'm really disappointed.
"But (assistant manager) Andy Crosby's just said 'listen, remember what we've come here to do, to make sure we stayed in the division and we've done that'.
"The big picture is we're in the Championship next season."
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock:
"It's as big a game probably in my career when you look at it. Everybody keeps expecting us to fall away.
"I know we're limited and not everybody's cup of tea but we're not going away, we're like a rash. I'm ever so proud of them, they just don't know when they're beat.
"They keep going, they're a good group. They're hard games, not pretty but at this stage of the season you can't expect anything else."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 50MacDonaldSubstituted forMazuchat 14'minutes
- 28KingsleyBooked at 3mins
- 49Wilson
- 22HenriksenBooked at 45mins
- 8MeylerBooked at 70mins
- 7GrosickiSubstituted forToralat 73'minutes
- 19KeaneSubstituted forBowenat 66'minutes
- 25Campbell
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4Irvine
- 9Dicko
- 11Toral
- 12Marshall
- 20Bowen
- 29Tomori
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 2Peltier
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 18Paterson
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forGrujicat 10'minutesBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutes
- 8RallsBooked at 60mins
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 10ZohoreSubstituted forMadineat 90'minutes
- 33Hoilett
Substitutes
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 13Pilkington
- 21Bryson
- 24Grujic
- 28Murphy
- 29Ward
- 44Madine
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 17,441
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Cardiff City 2.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Gary Madine replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Cardiff City. Callum Paterson tries a through ball, but Kenneth Zohore is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by David Meyler.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Peltier.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 0, Cardiff City 2. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing following a fast break.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett tries a through ball, but Joe Bennett is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jon Toral replaces Kamil Grosicki because of an injury.
Booking
David Meyler (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Peltier.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Will Keane.
Attempt missed. Michael Dawson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
Booking
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Wilson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Ola Aina (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Keane.