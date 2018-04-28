Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Burton Albion 2-0 Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion ensured the battle for survival in the Championship will go to the final day after beating fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers.
Hope Akpan lashed in an angled effort and Lucas Akins poked home following a scramble in the box to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead at half-time.
Filipe Morais went close after the break for Bolton, who are seven without a win and drop into the bottom three.
Burton move up to 22nd, level on 41 points with 21st-placed Barnsley.
Defeats for Reading and Birmingham mean Burton's prospects of staying up are much improved, with a trip to play-off hopefuls Preston on Sunday, 6 May.
Wanderers are a point from safety but, because of their vastly inferior goal difference, will have to win their game at home to Nottingham Forest and hope two of Birmingham, Barnsley or Burton drop points.
Bolton started brightly at the Pirelli Stadium, with Adam Le Fondre and Karl Henry sending volleyed efforts off target, but Akpan's clinical finish put Nigel Clough's side ahead and Akins bobbled the ball in to double the lead.
Morais threatened for the visitors in the second half but the Brewers looked more likely to extend their lead, with Trotters keeper Ben Alnwick saving Marvin Sordell's low shot and twice denying Boyce, while Luke Murphy fired over the bar from close range.
Burton sealed a third successive league win for the first time since January 2016, but Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will be counting the cost of a late-season slump and their poor away record.
Wanderers have won just once on the road in the league this season and a run of one win in 12 games has left them in danger of suffering an immediate return to League One.
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:
"In terms of everything we wanted with the performance today, it was all in abundance.
"Unless we get a result at Preston next week it will be for nothing. That's the message to the players so far, we've come this far, let's finish this off.
"We've won our last two home games. Whatever happens now, we go into next season on a bit of a high."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:
"I thought we started okay. It was pretty even up to the goal but the two goals are soft and Burton grew ten foot tall after that.
"The supporters are hurting but it is hurting me as well.
"We went down with a whimper today and I have always defended the lads as much as possible but there wasn't enough out there today to get us back into the game."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 2Brayford
- 15Naylor
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 11mins
- 6Turner
- 19DavenportSubstituted forBuxtonat 87'minutes
- 17Sordell
- 7Murphy
- 21Akpan
- 10AkinsBooked at 79mins
- 27BoyceSubstituted forBentat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 9Bent
- 12Flanagan
- 20Samuelsen
- 23Buxton
- 24Campbell
- 26Sbarra
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 14FlanaganSubstituted forMoraisat 45'minutes
- 4Dervite
- 5BeeversBooked at 75mins
- 3Taylor
- 24HenrySubstituted forWilbrahamat 72'minutes
- 17DerikSubstituted forBuckleyat 45'minutes
- 12Noone
- 21PratleyBooked at 33mins
- 10Ameobi
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 6Vela
- 11Buckley
- 15Robinson
- 18Wilbraham
- 22Morais
- 31Wheater
- 33Howard
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 6,535
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Foul by Hope Akpan (Burton Albion).
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Darren Bent replaces Liam Boyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jake Buxton replaces Jacob Davenport.
Attempt missed. Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Davenport with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Booking
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Karl Henry.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephen Bywater (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Naylor with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Burton Albion).
William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Burton Albion).
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John Brayford.
Attempt blocked. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beevers with a headed pass.