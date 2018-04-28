Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1.
Aston Villa 1-1 Derby County
The race for the Championship play-off places will go to the final day of the season after Derby County were pegged back late on at Aston Villa.
The Rams had looked set to strengthen their hold on a top-six spot thanks to Cameron Jerome's low, first-half finish at a lively Villa Park.
But Lewis Grabban fired in from close range in the closing stages to earn fourth-placed Villa a point.
Cardiff's win at Hull ended Villa's hopes of automatic promotion.
The draw at Villa Park ensured Derby will start the final day in the play-off places, keeping their top-six ambitions in their hands.
Yet Gary Rowett's side were just six minutes away from all but securing their spot in the end-of-season showdown with a second straight win, before Grabban's 20th Championship goal of the season.
Defeat would have been harsh on Steve Bruce's men, who dominated possession and just could not convert their chances as they tried to extend their winning run to four games.
Villa, who hit the post through Jonathan Kodjia, will now definitely finish fourth and will therefore play the second leg of their play-off semi-final - which could still yet be against Derby - at home.
Aston Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood:
"We're clear where we are, we're not going to have the disappointment of missing out.
"Whichever way you dress it up, you have to deal with the situation in front of you and there can be no negatives in our thoughts.
"As pleased as we are, we know it has to be better."
Derby boss Gary Rowett:
"After our monumental effort in the week against Cardiff, it was our biggest physical game of the season.
"I knew it would be tough today and in the second half we just ran out of steam.
"We defended really well and to go 1-0 up against Villa and to get so close was a little bit disappointing."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 3TaylorSubstituted forHuttonat 23'minutes
- 6WhelanSubstituted forOnomahat 81'minutes
- 7Snodgrass
- 14Hourihane
- 10Grealish
- 37AdomahSubstituted forKodjiaat 59'minutes
- 45Grabban
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 9Hogan
- 15Jedinak
- 18Onomah
- 21Hutton
- 22Kodjia
- 31Bunn
Derby
- 1Carson
- 6Keogh
- 33Davies
- 16PearceSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes
- 14Wisdom
- 44Huddlestone
- 15Johnson
- 3Forsyth
- 19WeimannSubstituted forPalmerat 80'minutes
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forVydraat 68'minutes
- 32JeromeBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 7Palmer
- 21Roos
- 23Vydra
- 26Hanson
- 28Nugent
- 29Olsson
- 36Ledley
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 41,745
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Derby County).
Booking
Cameron Jerome (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1. Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Terry following a corner.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Kodjia.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Glenn Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Kasey Palmer replaces Andreas Weimann.
Attempt missed. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jamie Hanson replaces Alex Pearce.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Matej Vydra replaces Tom Lawrence.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).