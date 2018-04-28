Aston Villa 1-1 Derby County

Cameron Jerome opened the scoring with his third goal in two games

The race for the Championship play-off places will go to the final day of the season after Derby County were pegged back late on at Aston Villa.

The Rams had looked set to strengthen their hold on a top-six spot thanks to Cameron Jerome's low, first-half finish at a lively Villa Park.

But Lewis Grabban fired in from close range in the closing stages to earn fourth-placed Villa a point.

Cardiff's win at Hull ended Villa's hopes of automatic promotion.

The draw at Villa Park ensured Derby will start the final day in the play-off places, keeping their top-six ambitions in their hands.

Yet Gary Rowett's side were just six minutes away from all but securing their spot in the end-of-season showdown with a second straight win, before Grabban's 20th Championship goal of the season.

Defeat would have been harsh on Steve Bruce's men, who dominated possession and just could not convert their chances as they tried to extend their winning run to four games.

Villa, who hit the post through Jonathan Kodjia, will now definitely finish fourth and will therefore play the second leg of their play-off semi-final - which could still yet be against Derby - at home.

Aston Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood:

"We're clear where we are, we're not going to have the disappointment of missing out.

"Whichever way you dress it up, you have to deal with the situation in front of you and there can be no negatives in our thoughts.

"As pleased as we are, we know it has to be better."

Derby boss Gary Rowett:

"After our monumental effort in the week against Cardiff, it was our biggest physical game of the season.

"I knew it would be tough today and in the second half we just ran out of steam.

"We defended really well and to go 1-0 up against Villa and to get so close was a little bit disappointing."