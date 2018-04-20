Uefa Youth League: Chelsea to face Barcelona in final

Chelsea
Chelsea won the tournament in 2015 and 2016

Chelsea will face Barcelona in Monday's Uefa Youth League final after beating Porto on penalties in the last four.

Barcelona survived a late Manchester City fightback to prevent an all-English final, winning 5-4 in Nyon.

The Catalan side scored five first-half goals to lead 5-2 at the break, before Lukas Nmecha added his second and Rabbi Matondo scored with 20 minutes to go.

Daishawn Redan and Joshua Grant netted as Chelsea held Porto 2-2 in normal time before winning 5-4 on penalties.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired