Quique Sanchez Flores: Former Waford boss dismissed by Espanyol

Quique Sanchez Flores (right) masterminded a 1-0 win over European champions Real Madrid in February

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has been sacked by Spanish club Espanyol after a poor run of form.

The 53-year-old was in his second season in charge of the Barcelona-based club but four defeats in five games has left them 16th in the table.

"The club has taken this decision due to the team's performances," said Espanyol in a statement.

Sanchez Flores was appointed head coach in June 2016, less than a month after the Spaniard left Vicarage Road.

The former Atletico Madrid and Valencia head coach spent just one season in the Premier League, guiding Watford to a 13th-placed finish along with an FA Cup semi-final appearance.

Espanyol beat Champions League semi-finalists Real Madrid in La Liga on 27 February having held league leaders Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on 4 February.

However, they have not scored in their past five league games.

Espanyol are eight points above the relegation zone with five games remaining.

The club's reserve-team coach, David Gallego, will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Espanyol are away to eighth-placed Girona on Sunday (11:00 BST).