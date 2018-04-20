BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Robert Pires and Ian Wright pay homage to Arsenal 'teacher'
Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Former Arsenal players Robert Pires and Ian Wright pay their respects to manager Arsene Wenger after he announced his departure at the end of the season.
WATCH MORE: When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired