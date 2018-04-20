BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Robert Pires and Ian Wright pay homage to Arsenal 'teacher'

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Former Arsenal players Robert Pires and Ian Wright pay their respects to manager Arsene Wenger after he announced his departure at the end of the season.

