BBC Sport - Football Focus: Edin Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to former team-mate Mo Salah
Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah
- From the section Champions League
AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko backs former team-mate Mohammed Salah to be top of the Premier League goalscoring charts at the end of the season, but says he can have a rest in Tuesday's Champions League tie.
