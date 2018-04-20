BBC Sport - Football Focus: Edin Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to former team-mate Mo Salah

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko backs former team-mate Mohammed Salah to be top of the Premier League goalscoring charts at the end of the season, but says he can have a rest in Tuesday's Champions League tie.

