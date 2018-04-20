BBC Sport - Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Premier League managers Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp pay tribute to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

WATCH MORE: When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Top videos

Video

Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Video

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

Video

'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Football needs Wenger - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired