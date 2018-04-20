BBC Sport - Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger
Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Premier League managers Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp pay tribute to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
