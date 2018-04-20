BBC Sport - Aresne Wenger: The moment Arsenal completed season unbeaten
When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles
- From the section Arsenal
BBC Sport looks back at the moment Arsene Wenger's Arsenal team lifted the Premier League title after completing the 2003-04 season without losing a match.
WATCH MORE: 'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal
Available to UK users only.
Arsene Wenger video
