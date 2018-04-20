BBC Sport - Aresne Wenger: The moment Arsenal completed season unbeaten

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

BBC Sport looks back at the moment Arsene Wenger's Arsenal team lifted the Premier League title after completing the 2003-04 season without losing a match.

Available to UK users only.

