Graeme Murty: Rangers manager vows to 'learn quickly'

Graeme Murty oversees Rangers training on Friday

Graeme Murty believes he is cutting his teeth in management "in the most public environment" at Rangers.

Murty, 43, is in charge at Ibrox until the end of the season, having replaced Pedro Caixinha in late October.

His side lost 4-0 to Celtic in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final and are second in the Premiership, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

"If I can get through this week, I can get through just about anything," said Murty before Sunday's game with Hearts.

Before the Edinburgh side's visit to Ibrox, the former Reading and Scotland defender revealed he had received "lots of support" from the hierarchy at Rangers, but that he had not spoken to chairman Dave King.

"I've had the director of football [Mark Allen], my entire staff and the board of directors making sure I'm okay and ready to go for this weekend," he explained.

"They've been fantastic in making sure I get what I need and I'm ready to go for Sunday.

"But, no I haven't spoken to the chairman."

By the time Rangers, who suspended captain Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller on Tuesday pending an internal investigation, host Hearts, Celtic may have won the Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers' side visit Hibernian on Saturday needing a win to retain their title, with Hibs currently three points behind Rangers and Aberdeen.

"There are lots of different things about the performance on Sunday that wasn't right," said former Rangers academy coach Murty, who also had a spell in interim charge last season. "If I look back on it, there are things I'd do different. I feel I'm learning in the most public environment you could imagine.

Rangers have one win in their past five matches in all competitions

"I'll make mistakes very publicly but I'll learn from them quickly and improve my own practices.

"As for Sunday, it wasn't just one thing that went wrong. There were lots of things we needed to do better - myself and the players - to represent ourselves in a better manner, because we were guilty of letting a lot of people down.

"We didn't do the club or ourselves justice on Sunday. I think there was potential for the guys on the pitch to do better than they did.

"We didn't turn up to the extent that we could. And we were punished accordingly. That hurts. But there's very little we can do now, so we need to move forward to Sunday's game."

Meanwhile, Rangers have announced a three-year kit deal with Danish sportswear firm Hummel, which will replace the current arrangement with Puma later this year.