Jon Nolan: Shrewsbury Town have no need to sell midfielder, says Paul Hurst

Jon Nolan was part of the Shrewsbury side beaten by one of his old clubs Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst says they have no need to sell in-demand central midfielder Jon Nolan, even if they miss out on promotion from League One.

Nolan, 25, who signed last summer from Chesterfield on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, has been a key driving force behind Town this season.

And he has already attracted a lot of interest from Championship clubs.

"We're in position to offer what other clubs can, Championship football, if we're successful," said Paul Hurst.

"Then he'd have no reason to leave. We'll see what happens.

"I'm sure that some people would perhaps like Jon at their club, but they'd have to pay a lot of money.

"And our chairman has made it absolutely clear that we don't have to sell."

Following second-placed Blackburn Rovers' home win over Peterborough United, Shrewsbury now trail the top two by eight points - but are already guaranteed a place in the play-offs.

Shrewsbury, who have a game in hand on Blackburn, have three of their last four matches at home.

Paul Hurst was talking to BBC Radio Shropshire's James Bond