Arsene Wenger: 'Celtic would allow Arsenal to speak to Brendan Rodgers' - Dermot Desmond

Brendan Rodgers (left) was a Premier League rival of Arsene Wenger during his time in charge of Liverpool

Celtic would not stand in manager Brendan Rodgers' way should Arsenal make an approach for him, says major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rodgers is one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Arsene Wenger after the Gunners boss announced he would step down at the season's end.

Desmond says he would grant Rodgers permission to speak to Arsenal, but hopes he would stay at Celtic.

"I'm glad he's the favourite," Desmond told Sky Sports.

"He's an outstanding person. We wouldn't want him to leave but we won't force him to stay.

"Hopefully his love for the club and the set-up here will induce him to stay.

"I don't think you can put handcuffs on anybody if they want to go to a club as good as Arsenal. It will be Brendan's decision and his decision only."

Former Liverpool and Swansea boss Rodgers has enjoyed huge success since replacing Ronny Deila as Celtic manager in the summer of 2016.

He led the club to a Treble in his first season in charge, going unbeaten domestically for the entire season as his side claimed the Premiership title, the League Cup and the Scottish Cup.

Celtic are on course to become the first club in the history of the Scottish game to win back-to-back Trebles.

They beat Motherwell in the League Cup final earlier this season and will face the Steelmen again in the Scottish Cup final next month. Victory over Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday will clinch a seventh consecutive league title for Celtic.

Wenger is stepping down from Arsenal after almost 22 years at the helm. The Frenchman, 68, won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

Arsenal say a successor will be appointed "as soon as possible".