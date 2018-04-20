Tommy Wright 'not welcome around here', says Neil McCann before Dundee v St Johnstone

Neil McCann and Tommy Wright shake hands after their last encounter but McCann will not be on the touchline on Saturday

Dundee manager Neil McCann has said St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is "not welcome around here" before the sides meet at Dens Park on Saturday.

Tempers flared after the sides last met at Dundee's home ground, with Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark suspended for two matches and McCann for one.

McCann, 43, will serve his touchline ban on Saturday after it was reduced from two games on appeal.

"Absolutely not," said McCann, 43, when asked if he would speak to Wright, 54.

"I have no intention to speak to him at all. He is not welcome around here."

Wright says he has not spoken to McCann since St Johnstone's 4-0 win at Dens Park on 10 March, after which both Clark and McCann were charged with excessive misconduct.

McCann's side are 10th in the Premiership, eight points behind St Johnstone

The managers had disagreed publicly about the fallout from the post-match melee.

And, when asked on Thursday if he had spoken to McCann, Wright said: "Why would I? No chance.

"Everything has been sorted out. I think we have come out of it on the right side and did the right thing.

"Zander admitted what he did, they didn't but were found guilty and I think people have to remember that."

And McCann responded on Friday: "I'm not going to get into it here, it's not Jeremy Kyle but I read his comments and he said Zander Clark did nothing and the evidence would show that.

"Well Zander got two games and I got one. I read his comments but I'm not interested in anything Tommy has got to say."