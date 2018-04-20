BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Pep Guardiola feels football needs departing Arsenal boss
Football needs Wenger - Guardiola
- From the section Arsenal
Pep Guardiola hopes Arsene Wenger decides to stay in football after his decision to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.
The Manchester City manager believes the Premier League has been improved through Wenger's philosophy of how to play football.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired