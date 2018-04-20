BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp on Frenchman's 'fantastic career'

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

After Arsene Wenger announces he will leave Arsenal in the summer after nearly 22 years as manager, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Frenchman has had a "fantastic" career and the Premier League will be "different" without him.

