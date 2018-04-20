Hearts: 'MacLean has never been able to run - I like that', says Levein

Craig Levein replaced Ian Cathro in the Hearts dugout in August

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits he is unsure how many games new signing Steven MacLean will play next season.

The 35-year-old striker will leave St Johnstone in the summer after agreeing a two-year deal with the Tynecastle club.

Despite MacLean's troubles with injuries this season, Levein feels he will prove to be a good addition.

"I've always liked him, I think he is a fantastic football player," said the Hearts boss, 53.

"One of the things that I like, and this might sound quite strange, but I like the fact he has never been able to run.

"A lot of the time strikers deteriorate when they lose pace. His game is not about pace. It's not going to make any difference to his performances or affect how he plays.

"So I know that I'm going to get a level of performance that will be consistent for the next two seasons."

MacLean has scored five goals this term

MacLean has made 30 appearances for St Johnstone this season, scoring five goals. He has, though, had a number of knocks during the campaign, but Levein is content with what he will add to the squad.

"I don't know," was Levein's response when asked how many games he expected MacLean to play next season.

"He has got problems with his knees, but the good thing is he has had problems with his knees all his life. So he can manage that situation and he doesn't train or play on AstroTurf.

"I'm not worried about that. I think Aaron Hughes [who is 38] has played about 20 games so if I get 20 games out of Steven I will be happy. If I get more then great.

"I expect him to be enthused by the opportunity to come to a different club and I might get more out of him because of that as well."

Ikpeazu signing 'a bit of a gamble'

Earlier this week Hearts also confirmed another striker, Uche Ikpeazu, would be joining the club from Cambridge United, and Levein says he is taking a chance on the 23-year-old.

"He is a young lad and it's a bit of a gamble," said the former Scotland boss.

"He has been playing in League Two in England and done reasonably well this year with goalscoring. I like the story - he has been at bigger clubs then has fallen a little bit.

Ikpeazu is leaving Cambridge United to join Hearts

"He was at Reading and Watford before he fell out of things and then hit the bottom, with no disrespect, and he found his level to start again at Cambridge.

"I expect him to work his way back up again and, hopefully, I have called it right and he is ready to start improving but we will see."

The Hearts manager is hoping to secure a few more signings before the summer and is attempting to re-sign a number of loan players, including Joaquin Adao and Steven Naismith.

Demetri Mitchell, on-loan from Manchester United, is expected back at the club early next week after recovering from injury.

And Levein is also keen to keep hold of Kyle Lafferty, who has scored 17 goals this season, and believes there is more to come from the Northern Ireland International.

"I don't know what the situation will be," added Levein.

"You also have to take into account prior to coming here he wasn't playing regularly. He has not done a pre-season with us. Pre-season with us and I think he can do better but we will have to wait and see."