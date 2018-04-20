Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson pays an emotional tribute to Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, who will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years as manager.

Wilson - whose 31-year-old daughter Anna died of a rare form of cancer in 1998 - said: "He is without doubt one of the three greatest men I have ever met in my life.

"I'm not just talking about his football knowledge, how he changed the game in this country, but outside as a human being and through difficult times, when my wife and I lost our daughter."

This is clip is originally from 5 live's Your Call on 20 April 2018.