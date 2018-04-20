Harrison Dunk: Cambridge United defender signs new deal until 2020

Harrison Dunk has featured 38 times in all competitions for Cambridge this season, scoring once

Cambridge United defender Harrison Dunk has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old full-back is longest-serving player on the books at the Abbey Stadium, having joined the U's from Bromley in 2011.

Dunk, who can also play on the left wing, has scored 20 goals in 233 league outings for the club.

"I hope that I can enjoy and contribute towards many more great memories in the forthcoming seasons," he said.