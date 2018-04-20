Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager called 'greatest' as he announces departure

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen: 'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Arsene Wenger has been described as "the greatest" Arsenal manager as he announced his departure after almost 22 years at the Premier League club.

The 68-year-old Frenchman will leave at the end of the season, a year before his latest contract was due to expire.

"He is the greatest manager in the history of Arsenal Football Club," said Gunners goalkeeping legend Bob Wilson.

Wilson broke down in tears as he told BBC Radio 5 live how Wenger had helped his family.

Wilson, whose 31-year-old daughter Anna died of a rare form of cancer in 1998, said: "I was there on the day he arrived and he is without doubt one of the three greatest men I have ever met in my life.

"It is not just his football knowledge and the way he changed the game in this country but as a human being through difficult times for me and my wife."

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

But he had been under increasing pressure to step down from some fans having failed to win the league for 14 years and with the club set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson said he was like a "dictator" and should have left several years ago.

"You can't take away the good things when he came he changed the philosophy of Arsenal," Robson told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He was fantastic in that period but, like a lot of dictators, they think they are going down the right road - but even when people are saying you need to change, he wouldn't change.

"Arsenal under Arsene Wenger in the last few years have been too one-dimensional and behind the times in recruitment and physiotherapy. It is the best thing that could happen to Arsenal that he is leaving now."

'Arsene Who?' - Wenger remembers joining Arsenal

Appointed on 1 October 1996, Wenger is the Premier League's current longest-serving manager and has taken charge of a record 823 games.

"He is above Herbert Chapman and all of the guys who won trophies," said Wilson.

"Arsene is not only the greatest manager in Arsenal's history, he has personally changed the face of the game in this country.

"He does not miss a trick. I am shell-shocked. I am absolutely shocked that the time has arrived. This is a guy who is an extraordinary human being.

"We had a team who enjoyed a drink and he changed everything about psychology, rehydration, training and everyone followed suit."

Reaction - 'He made us change the way we played'

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson, who played in Wenger's first match, told BBC Wales Sport: "English football and the Premier League owe him an awful lot.

"The stretching before matches and training, getting rid of the lactic acid, jogging around for 20 minutes before you even started - that had never been done before.

"Arsene brought all these new ideas and then an influx of foreign managers arrived in the Premier League."

Ex-Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman posted on Twitter: "Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies"

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: "Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English football.

"The '98 team was amazing. The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send-off from all in the coming weeks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was "surprised" at Wenger's announcement.

"He's had a fantastic career, an outstanding personality and very successful. He was always a big role model and it will be different without him," he said.

Who's next?

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has already been linked with the job, while Wenger himself said former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira "has the potential" to succeed him.

Tuchel was the early favourite with bookmakers, ahead of Germany boss Joachim Low and former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"It's a special job, a special club. The infrastructure, the training ground is out of this world, as good as anything in Europe," said Hartson.

"In terms of the next manager to step in, Arsenal don't change their managers around willy-nilly. They don't get two or three years. Arsene Wenger had 22 years, before him there was George Graham - a long, long time in the job.

"Arsenal will take their time. They have until the end of the season and the summer. They will want to get someone in of course to take care of pre-season and their tour before the season kicks off. It's a brilliant club - for me it's the biggest club in London."