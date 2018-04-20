Premier League: Vote for your player of the year

The PFA Players' Player of the Year will be awarded in London on 22 April

Manchester City have three players on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year - but who gets your vote?

Midfielders David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, and winger Leroy Sane represent the Premier League champions on the list.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the top flight's leading goalscorers, are also nominated.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea completes the shortlist.

Our vote is open until 08:00 BST on Sunday. The official winner of the PFA award will be announced later on Sunday.