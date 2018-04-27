Aberdeen 2-0 Heart of Midlothian

Anthony O'Connor celebrates his opener against Hearts

Aberdeen moved three points clear of Rangers in second place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a comfortable home victory over Hearts.

First-half goals from Anthony O'Connor and Gary Mackay-Steven proved decisive.

After an uneventful opening, Sam Cosgrove nodded on a corner for O'Connor to fire home from close range.

Mackay-Steven added the second before half-time, shooting into the corner after a perfectly weighted pass in behind from Kenny McLean.

Hearts' defending was questionable for both goals, and Craig Levein's side failed to trouble a dominant home side throughout.

Rangers will regain second place on goal difference if they defeat runaway leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes steered his side back into second place in the Premiership

With Aberdeen determined to move ahead of the Ibrox side in the table, it was no surprise they started on the front foot.

Indeed, the game was only four minutes old when the home side came close to an opener.

Dominic Ball beat off the attention of Michael Smith as he galloped down the right before cutting the ball inside.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie took a touch before rifling a left-foot shot which Jon McLaughlin parried wide.

Hearts, playing with a five-man midfield at times, slowly began to get a grip on proceedings with Don Cowie and Michael Smith proving particularly effective in nullifying any threat.

However, chances for Hearts were scarce and the home side went ahead midway through the first half.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove played a part in both goals in his first start for the club

Cosgrove, making his first start for the club, was allowed to nod down a corner and O'Connor capitalised by slamming the ball home from close range.

Moments later the Hearts defence were again troubled when they failed to deal with a fee-kick from Stevie May.

McLean, back on loan from Norwich City, decided to leave the ball for Niall McGinn, who was only denied thanks to another wonderful save from McLaughlin.

Hearts' frailties were further exposed before the break as the home side doubled their advantage.

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven scored the decisive second

McLean sent an inch-perfect pass that split the visitors' rearguard apart and Mackay-Steven confidently passed the ball beyond the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.

The winger was proving to be a persistent threat and within the opening minutes of the second half was inches away from adding to his tally.

He ghosted beyond Hearts' defenders before drilling a left-foot drive just wide of McLaughlin's goal.

Hearts' keeper was called into action again when he dived at full stretch to push a Cosgrove header just over as Aberdeen looked to seal the win.

Hearts' strikers struggled to make an impact as Aberdeen cruised to the win

Levein introduced teenagers Andy Irving and Harry Cochrane for Connor Randall and Euan Henderson in a bid to force their way back into the the game.

There was almost a glimmer of hope for the small band of Hearts fans when top scorer Kyle Lafferty twice had sight of goal from inside the penalty box but on both occasions he failed to test Joe Lewis.

As the clock ticked towards full-time, the quality of play deteriorated with Aberdeen comfortable in holding their advantage against Hearts team who looked as if they had little to play for.