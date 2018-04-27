Aberdeen 2-0 Heart of Midlothian

Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Aberdeen moved three points clear of Rangers in second place in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a comfortable home victory over Hearts.
First-half goals from Anthony O'Connor and Gary Mackay-Steven proved decisive.
After an uneventful opening, Sam Cosgrove nodded on a corner for O'Connor to fire home from close range.
Mackay-Steven added the second before half-time, shooting into the corner after a perfectly weighted pass in behind from Kenny McLean.
Hearts' defending was questionable for both goals, and Craig Levein's side failed to trouble a dominant home side throughout.
Rangers will regain second place on goal difference if they defeat runaway leaders Celtic on Sunday.
With Aberdeen determined to move ahead of the Ibrox side in the table, it was no surprise they started on the front foot.
Indeed, the game was only four minutes old when the home side came close to an opener.
Dominic Ball beat off the attention of Michael Smith as he galloped down the right before cutting the ball inside.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie took a touch before rifling a left-foot shot which Jon McLaughlin parried wide.
Hearts, playing with a five-man midfield at times, slowly began to get a grip on proceedings with Don Cowie and Michael Smith proving particularly effective in nullifying any threat.
However, chances for Hearts were scarce and the home side went ahead midway through the first half.
Cosgrove, making his first start for the club, was allowed to nod down a corner and O'Connor capitalised by slamming the ball home from close range.
Moments later the Hearts defence were again troubled when they failed to deal with a fee-kick from Stevie May.
McLean, back on loan from Norwich City, decided to leave the ball for Niall McGinn, who was only denied thanks to another wonderful save from McLaughlin.
Hearts' frailties were further exposed before the break as the home side doubled their advantage.
McLean sent an inch-perfect pass that split the visitors' rearguard apart and Mackay-Steven confidently passed the ball beyond the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
The winger was proving to be a persistent threat and within the opening minutes of the second half was inches away from adding to his tally.
He ghosted beyond Hearts' defenders before drilling a left-foot drive just wide of McLaughlin's goal.
Hearts' keeper was called into action again when he dived at full stretch to push a Cosgrove header just over as Aberdeen looked to seal the win.
Levein introduced teenagers Andy Irving and Harry Cochrane for Connor Randall and Euan Henderson in a bid to force their way back into the the game.
There was almost a glimmer of hope for the small band of Hearts fans when top scorer Kyle Lafferty twice had sight of goal from inside the penalty box but on both occasions he failed to test Joe Lewis.
As the clock ticked towards full-time, the quality of play deteriorated with Aberdeen comfortable in holding their advantage against Hearts team who looked as if they had little to play for.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2LoganBooked at 76mins
- 18Ball
- 19McKennaBooked at 47mins
- 3Shinnie
- 5O'Connor
- 7McLean
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 83MaySubstituted forChristieat 77'minutes
- 17McGinnSubstituted forConsidineat 83'minutes
- 27CosgroveSubstituted forRooneyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 6Reynolds
- 8Stewart
- 9Rooney
- 14Arnason
- 22Christie
- 30Woodman
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 4Souttar
- 5Hughes
- 6BerraBooked at 81mins
- 16RandallSubstituted forIrvingat 77'minutes
- 2SmithBooked at 90mins
- 15CowieSubstituted forMcDonaldat 84'minutes
- 33Moore
- 14Naismith
- 43HendersonSubstituted forCochraneat 58'minutes
- 9Lafferty
Substitutes
- 7Amankwaa
- 13Hamilton
- 20Callachan
- 41Irving
- 46McDonald
- 47Cochrane
- 48Hamilton
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 14,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald replaces Don Cowie.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Andrew Considine replaces Niall McGinn.
Booking
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Connor Randall.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Christie replaces Stevie May.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Sam Cosgrove.
(Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Dominic Ball (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Dominic Ball (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt blocked. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.